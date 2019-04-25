Belle Fourche looks to a new head coach to guide the Lady Broncs to a repeat of their 2018 State A girls golf title, while Lead-Deadwood will field a team seeking varsity experience for the 2019 season.
Don Hazledine takes over the head coaching reins from long-time Belle Fourche coach Clark Gusso.
Hazeldine inherits a stout returning lineup for Belle Fourche, including defending Class A medalist senior Payson Birkeland, joined by senior classmates Avery Middleton and Caitlin Ringling and junior Juliann Lange.
Middleton tied for 32nd, Ringling tied for 68th and Lange tied for 80th at last year's State tournament.
"We're hopeful," said Hazledine of the season's outlook for the Lady Broncs. "We expect Payson to be medalist throughout the season. We return a pretty solid core.
Birkeland's post-high school plans are set. She will compete in women's golf at the University of Wyoming.
Lost to graduation was Jade Burr, third place finisher at the 2018 tourney. Burr is currently competing on the women's golf team at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell.
Newcomers joining the Lady Broncs for the 2019 season include senior Rylee Young and 7th-graders Reese Larson, Sloan Young, Chloe Schmoker and Rose Sprigler.
"Rylee hasn't played since seventh grade," said Hazledine. "She'a very good athlete. Chloe and Rose are showing great promise."
Belle Fourche hosts the Black Hills Conference tournament May 9. Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer is the site of the Region 4A tourney set for May 23.
"I like our chances, with Hot Springs, Custer and St. Thomas More also contending," said Hazledine of the BHC and region tournaments.
Lee Park Course in Aberdeen hosts the State A tourney June 3-4.
"We have our work cut out for us," said Hazledine. "We have some young ladies progressing."
Lady Golddiggers seeking experience
Lead-Deadwood will be young, returning just a pair of letterwinners from last year, junior Emma Hess and sophomore Madison Rystrom.
Showing promise to speed the Lady Golddiggers' rebuilding process are juniors Hannah Campbell, Raygan Mattson and Rebecca Groeger and 8th-grader Ashley Lary.
"We have three first-year golfers," said Lady Golddigger coach Tanner McGinnis. "We look to grow as a team, improve every meet and play our best golf at the end of the year.
While lack of experience is a concern, McGinnis said the girls are very coachable and quick learners.
McGinnis sees Hot Springs contending in the Black Hills Conference and in Region 4A.
Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood compete in the Spearfish Invitational, set for April 30 at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course.