The Newell girls collected the South Dakota equivalent of the 'Triple Crown', claiming Little Moreau Conference, Region 5B and State B titles.
Standout Delaney Leber was individual 5,000-meter champion in the three events, but, with graduation, has taken her running skills to Augustana University.
"Delaney is an athlete you can't replace," said Newell coach Kyle Sanderson.
The Lady Irrigators return three girls that competed at state in 2017 — junior Austin Alexander and sophomores Kayden Steele and Lexa Burtzlaff.
Joining the team this season are freshman Sydnee Kjellsen, 8th graders Taylor Gaer, Stacy Mahaffy and Sarah Kirby, and 7th grader Rachel Erk.
"We have a good group of girls. We have lot of kids that compete," said Sanderson.
Newell boys qualified as a team for the State B meet last year. Returning lettermen include senior Ben Parrow and junior Nathaniel Kirby. Freshman Garret Winkler is a newcomer.
"The boys have been putting in a lot of work. We're hoping to be one of the top three teams in the Region," Sanderson said.
Newell hosts the LMC meet Sept. 14 at Newell Golf Course. Philip will host the Region 5B meet Oct. 10.
Sanderson expects the conference and region will be closely contested between Bison and Newell. Bison lost Daniel Birkhalter to graduation.
"I'd like to think we have a pretty good shot as being the favorite," Sanderson said.
On the girls side, Jones County (Murdo) has a young team that ran well last year, he said.
"I'd put us as the favorite in the girls division, although other teams will be hungry," he said.
Sioux Falls hosts the State B event Oct. 20 at Yankton Trail Park.
"Our boys' goal is to get to State and place in the top 10," said Sanderson. "Deubrook is building off a State track title and is the favorite in the girls division."
Newell opens the season at the Douglas Invitational Friday.
Belle Fourche also fielded young teams one year ago. The Broncs return 11 letterwinners. Returning boys lettermen are sophomore E.J. Lambert, freshmen Cole Hockenbary (67th at State A as an eighth grader) and Wyatt Keegan; 8th graders Sawyer Clarkson (14th at State last year), Nic Lambert, Lane Longbrake and Devin Nowowiejski.
"We are excited for the 2018 season to start," said coach Chris Riley."This is by far the best summer of mileage we’ve had as a team since I took over as head coach in 2015.
Riley expects huge improvement in Keegan and Nowowiejski after a strong summer of work.
Clarkson and Hockenbary bring state meet experience as middle schoolers to the mix.
The remainder of the roster is up for grabs, he said.
He expects 7th graders Harley Rivera, Jordan Sandoval, and Aiden Voyles to push the other younger boys and compete at the JV or even varsity level later in the season.
"We are a very young boys’ team but have a good amount of experience," Riley said. "Qualifying for state as a team is a realistic goal for our boys if they can stay healthy and run their best in October."
Returning girls letterwearers include seniors Hanna Bricker and Ally Drabek; sophomore Hayley Wilbur (51st at State last year) and freshman Molly Rhoads.
Riley said Wilbur made a big jump and qualified for state as a freshman.
He sees Wilbur and Rhoads as much improved after summer workouts.
Ryan split her time between soccer and cross-country last year and will again join the team full-time after soccer winds up in early October.
"She has a real chance to qualify for state if she stays healthy throughout soccer season," Riley said.
The Lady Broncs will get another boost when Katie Kerr, a varsity runner as a middle-schooler, returns after spending some time in North Dakota.
Eighth-grader Alanah Pomrenke and an incoming group of 7th graders, Allison Hayes, Sarah Juelfs, Anika Main, Lorelei Seamen, and Addy Muhm should all vy for a varsity spot by season's end, he said.
Muhm is currently out with a stress fracture, but we are hopeful that we can get her back by September."
Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer hosts the Black Hills Conference meet Oct. 4.
Riley sees Hill City, Custer, St. Thomas More, and Sturgis all in the mix for the BHC girls crown.
Custer and St. Thomas More get the nod on the boys side.
"Custer has quite a bit of talent to replace from their team last year, but they always seem to have some younger kids ready to step in and perform," he said.
Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs hosts the Region 5A meet on Oct. 11.
The top three teams and top 20 individuals at Region qualify for the State A meet in Sioux Falls Oct. 20.
"Our Region is so tough on the girls’ side with St. Thomas More, Custer and Hill City placing 1-2-3 at state two years in a row," said Riley. "We know we have our work cut out for us to be competitive with them.
Belle Fourche opens the season at the Newcastle, Wyo., Invitational at Mallo Camp Friday.