Belle Fourche Reservoir management plan draft released

He said Reclamation does not have law enforcement authority at the reservoir, but contracts with the Bureau of Land Management and the Butte County Sheriff for law enforcement.

He said the GF&P has been approached to take over management of the entire reservoir’s, but so far the only interest shown has been from the GF&P Wildlife division offering to manage some 4,200 acres at the north end of the reservoir as a wildlife management area.

“We will continue to own the land, but they will manage it, similar to what they do at Rocky Point,” Leasure said.

The draft Environment Assessment does call for the eventual addition of more amenities, but Leasure said that another state, federal or even private local management partner would need to come on board.

Leasure said the Bureau of Reclamation does plan to install six more vault toilets and add more garbage dumpsters over the next two years.

The Bureau will also begin building what will eventually be 200 designated campsites in Reclamation areas

“We don’t have a huge budget. We don’t have a bunch of equipment or contractors that can do this work for us, so we’re going to be doing a lot of this ourselves” he said.