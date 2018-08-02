BELLE FOURCHE | Board by weathered board, plank by bootworn plank, more than 100 years of history is being dismantled at the storied Black Hills Roundup Rodeo Grounds.
Demolition started in mid-July on century-old wooden grandstands overlooking the rodeo grounds that have seen decades of champion cowgirls compete and cowboys test their mettle against legendary broncs and bulls.
The grandstands are to be replaced with a $1.4 million steel and aluminum structure in time for next year’s 100th anniversary Black Hills Roundup Rodeo, joining a similar metal grandstand built adjacent to the wooden stands several years ago.
“A lot of wood. A lot of history,” said Nick Loper, building maintenance worker for the city of Belle Fourche, as he stood under the wooden grandstand canopy already stripped of its metal sheathing.
“I told my boss if these grandstands could talk, the stories they could tell,” he said.
The original portion of the grandstands dates back to 1917, when a ranchhand competition, similar to today’s ranch rodeo events, was held as a fundraiser for World War I relief programs.
What is now known as the Black Hills Roundup started in 1918. The rodeo skipped a year in the 1940s because of World War II, putting the centennial event in 2019.
Loper said there had been some angst with tearing down the old grandstands just short of the Roundup’s centennial, but stripping away metal exterior cladding revealed serious rot and decay on structural beams and supports.
“If we had known about this, it would have come down five years ago,” Loper said. "Knowing what we know now, we're happy to get through this year's Roundup."
Still, with a personal background in construction, he is impressed with the workmanship that went into the structure more than 100 years ago.
“With it standing this long, you could tell this was when they built stuff right,” he said.
Loper said he and other workers have enjoyed seeing some of the history revealed during the early demolition.
They found concrete bunkers under the stands that would have been filled with ice and beer for concession sales, along with the remnants of a ticket booth to sell bets for races on a long-gone horse racing track.
Loper said he found a 1944 wheat head penny under the stands and said the city has had offers from metal detector hobbyists to scan the earth for any other possible historical treasure.
“I bet they’d find a lot of beer can pull tabs,” he said.
Salvageable metal and wood from the grandstands will be auctioned off later this year, he said.
Construction of footings for the new grandstands should be underway yet this fall.