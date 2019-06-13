BELLE FOURCHE | The shiny new Black Hills Roundup Rodeo grandstands are ready for their first use, with this week's South Dakota High School Rodeo State Finals.
The $1.3 million project, started last fall with the demolition of more than century-old wooden grandstands, includes a new concrete, steel and aluminum main grandstand, and a smaller corner structure linking the main grandstand with an existing metal grandstand on the west end of the arena.
Also new is a VIP seating area with interior boxes and an exterior deck on the east end of the arena.
"The grounds look great," said Roundup rodeo director Clay Crago. "The city has done a great job getting this ready to go."
Crago said another new structure, a wood-framed store and museum, was built partially with wood taken from the old grandstands, which had to be dismantled because of decay over decades of use.
"We used as much (of the old wood) as we could," he said.
The South Dakota High School Rodeo State Finals began its last run in Belle Fourche with preliminary events on Tuesday and Wednesday and continuing through Saturday. Next year, the State Finals move to Pierre.
With the end of the High School State Finals, Roundup officials will only have a few weeks to make final preparations for the Centennial Black Hills Roundup and Rodeo and companion events which run from June 30 through July 7.
"It'll be here before we know it," Crago said.