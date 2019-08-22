BELLE FOURCHE | The Belle Fourche High School girls soccer team has a new look for the 2019 season. Rob Creed begins his first season as head coach of the Lady Broncs.
Creed and his family moved to Spearfish three years ago from San Diego, Ca., where he grew up and coached for 18 years.
Creed and his wife have three daughters. He began coaching them at a young age in recreational soccer for a few years. Creed then moved to club soccer where he coached for 12 years. Before moving to South Dakota, he coached high school soccer for four years.
Members of the Belle Fourche varsity girls soccer team are seniors Kailyn Creed, midfielder/defender; Jayme Peterson, midfielder; Bree Pierce, defender; Savannah Rosales, midfielder/defender/forward; and Makenna Ward, midfielder.
Juniors include Lauren Albrecht, midfielder; Elainna Brill, midfielder/forward; Jazmyn Hunt, defender; and Adde Shockey, defender.
Sophomores on the roster are Alexis Allen, midfielder/forward; Syndey Bridge, goalie; Emilee Farghali, midfielder; Dru Keegan, defender/forward; and Reese McKenna, defender/forward; with 9th-graders Victoria Brill, midfielder; Jessica Dudley, defender/midfielder/forward; and Ava Walker, midfielder/forward.
Molly Ryan was the lone player lost to graduation. Belle Fourche finished with a mark of 4-7-2 last year.
"My expectations this year are for the girls to learn the basic fundamentals and learn my system and style of play," said Creed. "We play a positional style of soccer. Schools to watch out for would be the larger schools in Rapid City of course like Stevens and Central.
"The numbers are excellent (34) with a full junior varsity and varsity roster," he said.
Fifteen returing lettermen join Anthony Bradley in his return as Belle Fourche boys head coach.
Seniors letterwinners are Cruz Kellem, defender; Ethan Jones, striker; Barak Minor, striker; Matthew Preisner, defender; Cordell Seyersdahl, defender; and John Baxendale, defender.
Juniors are Josiah Trimble, midfielder; Jaden Schmidt, defender; and Conrad Schreier, midfielder.
Sophomores include Charles Alberts, midfielder; Tristin Hendricks, midfielder; Ethan Jensen, midfielder; with freshmen Hunter Cherveny, goalkeeper; Anthony Staley, defender; and Brayden Carbajal, goalkeeper.
Missing from last year's team are Dalton Mace, Michael Leverington, Landon Thompson and Kendal Schreier.
"I expect good leadership," said Bradley. "Some of these players have been with me for four years."
Bradley said playing experience, senior leadership and overall talent from top to bottom are team strengths.
Defense is an area of concern. We graduated three 4-year starters, including our goalie," said Bradley.
The Belle Fourche coach views the Black Hills Conference as "very strong. St. Thomas More always fields a good team. Sturgis is going in the right direction," he said.
Spearfish is the defending BHC champion.
Bradley listed Tea Area as the Class A favorite.
"Our goals are to compete for a BHC title, to be above .500 (won-loss record) and beat our rivals," Bradley said.
Belle Fourche opened the season last weekend.
The Lady Broncs bowed 10-1 to Rapid City Central on Aug. 16, then hosted Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Tuesday night.
The boys team split their opening weekend, shutting out Hot Springs 5-0 on Friday, then dropping a close 3-2 decision to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
The Broncs also played Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday night.
The boys team lost 4-1 to the Patriots, while the Lady Broncs rebounded from their loss to Rapid City Central with a 10-0 blanking of Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
Belle Fourche boys and girls teams travel to Groton Friday and Sioux Falls Christian Saturday for non-conference matches.