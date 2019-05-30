BELLE FOURCHE | Payson Birkeland has made the most of her sports opportunities at Belle Fourche High School.
Her memorable athletic career at BFHS concludes at the State A Girls Golf Tournament at Lee Park Course in Aberdeen June 3-4.
The recent graduate is wrapping up a multisport career, playing a part in numerous Black Hills Conference, Region and State titles for the Lady Broncs.
Birkeland began playing golf in the eighth grade. "My dad played a lot," said Birkeland. "I figured it was a way to hang around with him."
She was second at the Region tournament in 2017 and 2018 and was BHC and Region 4A medalist in 2019. "Last season I went into the State A tournament as an underdog. When we finished the second day, I was runner-up behind Kate Wynia." A scorecard error disqualified Wynia and gave Birkeland medalist honors.
"I definitely feel I have a point to prove," she said. Her main competition at State this year will be Lauryn Driscoll of West Central and Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls Christian."
"Payson was medalist every time we competed this season," said Belle Fourche coach Don Hazledine. "The biggest thing about her is her discipline and dedication. While other kids are sleeping at 6 a.m., Payson is out working on her game. She loves competition."
"Payson hits the ball a long way. Her chipping is a lot better," he said. "She manages the mental part of the game and stays in the performance zone. She has friends on all the different teams. She is a rare individual."
"I love the humility of golf," said Birkeland. "You have to take ownership of your game and it shows that aspect of a person."
Her original plan was to attend the United States Naval Academy. When that fell through, she visited the University of Wyoming. "I loved the campus and knew this was the place I wanted to be," she said.
Birkeland will pursue a degree in nursing and play women's golf at UW.
During her junior year, Birkeland played on volleyball and basketball teams team at Belle that won the BHC and advanced to the State tournament in both sports. Later that spring, the Lady Broncs claimed the State A title in girls golf.
"I started playing basketball in the third grade," she said. "I like the physicality of the game and always guard the biggest player on the opposing team."
She was a three-year varsity player as a center and received all BHC honors as a senior. Birkeland averaged 10 points, 3.6 offensive rebounds, 3.5 defensive rebounds, two assists per-game and sank 44 percent of her field goal and 83 percent of her free throws attempts.
The highlight of her basketball career took place during her junior year. "We beat St. Thomas More in a home game," she noted. The win propelled the Lady Broncs to their initial BHC title since 1995. "I had great chemistry with that team."
"Payson played harder when things got rough underneath," said Belle Fourche coach Bill Burr. "You knew when she was playing. Her eyes got big. She was vocal and supportive of the team."
Birkeland was a setter and three-year member of the BFHS volleyball squad. "I like the passion of volleyball," she said. Birkeland landed all-BHC honors this past season
When the summer months arrive, Birkeland competes on the four-time State champion rodeo team in cutting, breakaway roping and team roping.
"Rodeo is like my second family. It's both a team and individual sport," she said.
Competing in multiple sports, Birkeland said golf is her favorite sport. "Golf made the biggest impact on my life," she said.