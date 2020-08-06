Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival set for Aug. 21-22

BELLE FOURCHE | A new committee, Boost Belle, will hold the inaugural Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 21-22 and plans, as well as participants, are now being announced.
The Sweet Corn Festival begins on the grounds of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue at 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Hometown Thursday will sponsor an appearance by Chelsey Dee & Company and also offer beer sales. Food and refreshments will be provided by Carmel Creations and the Leaky Pot. There will also be booths run by Oak Tree Pottery and FFA. The Raptors Center will attend and bring a number of birds for people to see.
Family activities will include craft tables with corn-inspired craft and art projects, including one in which children can “paint” with a corn cob. Lawn games, including corn hole, will be available and rides on the “Corn Festival” train will be available for children.
The festival continues Aug. 22 on State Street in downtown Belle Fourche from noon to 6 p.m. The Belle Fourche Downtown Business District will oversee the event, which will include merchandise, crafts, activities and store specials. There will also be bed races — a long-ago fixture of special events in Belle Fourche — and a corn-cooking competition with team participation.
The contest will take place during the Saturday festivities in downtown Belle Fourche on State Street, and is constructed so that team can compete. There is no entry fee for teams, and these teams may be of any size.
Six hundred ears of corn will be provided by the city for use in the contest. The contest will be held from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22 and the winning team will receive a specially designed traveling trophy.
Those interested in being on a team in the Corn Cooking Contest should call Deb McCart at 605-210-1203 or contact Mary Buchholz at marybuchholz516@gmail.com.
The deadline to sign up is Aug. 18.
Boost Belle was specially created to spearhead new events in the Belle Fourche community, to be carried out with participation by strategic partner organizations. These events are intended to provide increased opportunities for Belle Fourche residents to enjoy their city and for people in other Black Hills communities to come to Belle, too.
For more information about the Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival and Boost Belle, call 892-3006 or 723-1200.
