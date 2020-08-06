Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival set for Aug. 21-22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | A new committee, Boost Belle, will hold the inaugural Belle Fourche Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 21-22 and plans, as well as participants, are now being announced.

The Sweet Corn Festival begins on the grounds of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue at 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Hometown Thursday will sponsor an appearance by Chelsey Dee & Company and also offer beer sales. Food and refreshments will be provided by Carmel Creations and the Leaky Pot. There will also be booths run by Oak Tree Pottery and FFA. The Raptors Center will attend and bring a number of birds for people to see.

Family activities will include craft tables with corn-inspired craft and art projects, including one in which children can “paint” with a corn cob. Lawn games, including corn hole, will be available and rides on the “Corn Festival” train will be available for children.

The festival continues Aug. 22 on State Street in downtown Belle Fourche from noon to 6 p.m. The Belle Fourche Downtown Business District will oversee the event, which will include merchandise, crafts, activities and store specials. There will also be bed races — a long-ago fixture of special events in Belle Fourche — and a corn-cooking competition with team participation.