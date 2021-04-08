Belle Fourche teen finds passion for photography outdoors

Sandness said he remembers exploring the woods near their family’s house when they lived in southeast Minnesota before moving to South Dakota. He said he sees more when he’s not looking through the viewfinder, but likes to try to capture the unusual happenings anyway.

Laura said when she saw his passion for photography, she reached out to Babbitt, who was the one who recommended Sandness submit his work to the Dahl Mountain Photo Competition.

Sandness won first and second place in the youth category for the contest in 2019.

“Babbitt won’t allow him to sandbag anymore and submit to the youth division,” Stephan said.

Sandness said he tries to keep as much human development out of his photos as possible.

“As a nature photographer, I want to be in nature, not someone’s backyard,” he said. “I think I’m more excited for wildlife because it’s more of a challenge, and you can’t plan wildlife pictures. You can think of a landscape shot that you want to get and get it, but there’s no planning for wildlife.”