During the past six years, Shayla Howell played a key role in the success of the Belle Fourche High School girls track and field teams.
Howell won 12 events and earned places in 21 events during her prep career.
She graduated from BFHS last May and currently competes on the track and field team at the University of Wyoming.
A new era begins for the Lady Broncs, with one returning senior.
Returning letterwinners are senior Emma Singer, pole vault, middle distance, relays; juniors Aspen Braning, two-time state place-winner, high jump, long jump, triple jump, relays and Harley Fischer two-time state qualifier, school record holder in 3,200; middle distance, 3,200, relays; Makenna Ward, two-time state qualifier, sprints, relays.
Sophomores include Laney Brill, one-time state qualifier, sprints, hurdles, middle distance, long jump, relays; Bella Jensen, two-time state place-winner; long jump, triple jump, relays; Hayley Wilbur, middle distance. Ninth -grader Dru Keegan is a one-time state qualifier in sprints and relays.
Promising prospects include sophomore: Jasmyn Jensen, sprints, relays, and ninth-graders Kaylin Garza, sprints, relays, and McKenzie Lyons, middle distance.
"The outlook is optimistic," said Belle Fourche coach Bill Abell. "We have a good group of girls. Our relays and horizontal jumps will be our strengths."
Returning boys lettermen for the Broncs are seniors Bryce Nicholas, sprints, shot put; Taylor Erickson, middle distance; Juniors Ethan Jones, middle distance, pole vault; Tate Larson, one-time state qualifier; long jump, triple jump, hurdles, sprints, relays; Colby Nowowiejski, one-time state qualifier; sprints, relays; Kelby Olson, one-time state place-winner; sprints, relays, long jump, triple jump; Jackson Tyndall, two-time state place-winner; long jump, triple jump, sprints, relays; sophomores include Brextin Garza, one-time state qualifier, sprints, relays; Logan Goeders, shot put, discus; Blake Vissia, sprints, relays; ninth-grader Aiden Giffin, long jump, triple jump, sprints, relays; Cole Hockenbary, middle distance, relays; Wyatt Keegan, middle distance, relays; and eighth-grader Sawyer Clarkson, one -time state qualifier.
Promising prospects for the BFHS boys include senior Nathan McKenney, middle distance; juniors Guy Davis, sprints, middle distance and Sage Geib, sprints, along with sophomore Darin Hanson, throws.
The Broncs lost Dylan Burns to graduation.
"Some of our boys and girls from last year didn't come out for track," said Abell. "We should be strong in the boys' horizontal jumps. The 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays will be okay."
Abell lists St. Thomas More as the boys and girls favorites in both the Black Hills Conference and Region 8A.
Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish will host the Black Hills Conference meet, set for May 10. Rapid City Christian hosts the Region 8A meet on May 16 at Hart Ranch.
Tea Area hosts the the first day of the State A meet May 24. The combined AA, A and B meets will be held May 25 in Sioux Falls.
Belle Fourche opens the season at the Rapid City Developmental meet Saturday.