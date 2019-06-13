BELLE FOURCHE | Executive director Laura Bennett has big plans to make the Belle Fourche Senior Citizen Center even better, starting with a whimsical name change.
As of last week, the Center, located at 828 Kingsbury St., in the heart of Belle Fourche, is officially known as Belle Silver Lining, The Center for Experienced Youth.
“That’s for people who aren’t ready to admit they belong to a senior citizen center,” Bennett said, with a laugh.
The center already has a lot going for it, with 9,000 square feet dedicated to providing a place to gather for Butte County’s growing population of those age 50 and up.
But not many of that aging population were using the center when Bennett took over as director last November.
Membership had dwindled to just 19, she said. Once popular organized activities, such as Bingo, were down to a handful of participants.
“A lot of people didn’t know we had a senior center,” she said.
Now after a few months of promotion, membership has surged to 135, she said.
The uptick in active members has spotlighted the need for improvements to the building, particularly in four areas: the lack of handicapped-access restrooms, expansion of the center’s kitchen, which is shared by the city’s Meals on Wheels program, upgrading the heating system, and renovating current rental storage space into new activity rooms.
Bennett calls the renovation and addition of restrooms “our absolute number one project,” she said.
Changes to the current forced-air heating system is another high priority.
“The only room that’s really heated is the main room out here. The rest, we have to use space heaters,” she said.
“Last year was really cold,” she said.
Toward those ends, Bennett is in the process of applying for a series of grants to help fund nearly $400,000 in improvements.
She and the center’s board of directors have split the project in as many as seven phases, to be completed over the next three to five years.
Keeping individual grant requests below the $100,000 level helps increase the chances of receiving them, she said.
The center is also examining ways to expand its parking, with just four dedicated off-street spaces in front of the center currently.
Plans also call for the addition of activity spaces, including a conference room, billiard room, library and even a gift shop.
Those rooms are to eventually replace nine individual rental storage units, whose proceeds help keep the center going financially, she said.
“As we take those out we have to have income to replace what the storage units bring in,” she said.
Bennett said the center needs to expand to accommodate the growing population of Butte County, citing 2017 census estimates of 3,478 people aged 55 and up out of a total county population of 10,194.
The center is there, she said, to provide information and guidance on issues for the aged as well as a place for seniors to gather and share activities.
“We don’t want to be a place where people just sit and play cards, although we want that as well,” she said. “They can sit and interact and have a purpose.”
Bennett hopes to have construction of new and improved restrooms underway late this year or early in 2020. The rest of the projects will fall in line as funding allows, she said.
“We’re not trying to get fancy, we’re just trying to make it so it’s functional and comfortable,” she said.