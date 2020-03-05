BHSU accounting majors assist community members with tax preparation

SPEARFISH | Each spring, Black Hills State University hosts the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic for individuals needing assistance with their tax returns. BHSU offers an Advanced Income Tax course which allows students to become certified by the IRS to work as tax preparers in the clinic. The clinic opened in February and continues until Saturday, April 4.

According to instructor Christopher Wardell, participating is a great opportunity for BHSU students. “Working in the clinic allows our students to obtain real-world experience preparing actual tax returns using tax software. This experience provides a baseline for the more complicated tax returns they may prepare after graduation while working in an accounting position,” Wardell shares.

“Working in the clinic also allows our students to demonstrate and develop client-interaction and problem-solving skills that will be invaluable in any job they may hold in the future.”

VITA is available for persons who make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance with their tax returns. All clinics are held in Jonas Hall, room 205. On weekdays, the clinic is from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday clinics are from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment needed, walk-ins only.

