The Black Hills State University Alumni Foundation will launch its second #Adulting Seminar Friday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joy Center in Spearfish.
After a successful fall seminar, the program will continue to be offered twice a year to BHSU students.
Hans Nelson, director of Corporate Relations at BHSU and host of the #Adulting Seminar, said this day-long seminar will provide students with answers to questions about the life skills necessary for success after college.
“Many students enter the workforce without knowing the basics of buying a home, purchasing insurance, or borrowing money,” Nelson says. “This seminar will help BHSU students prepare to be smart with the paychecks that come along with their first jobs post-graduation.”
The seminar will also encourage engagement between BHSU alumni and students.
“We believe successful alumni lead to an even more successful university,” Nelson said.
This idea is strengthened two-fold through the #Adulting Seminar: first, alumni are able to give back to their alma mater by helping soon-to-be-graduates, and second, students are able to launch themselves into post-graduation with resources and answers to questions that may not be practically answered in classes.
The seminar will start with mini-sessions, bringing in alumni from relevant fields to speak of their experiences, especially in each of their career fields. Rather than a typical lecture style, the speakers will present to small groups, allowing for a more private environment and encouraging personalized questions so students can focus and participate in each topic.
Lunch will be provided for all in attendance, followed by Dorcie Johner as the keynote speaker.
Johner, BHSU Class of 2000, is a community leader, real estate agent with The Dorcie Johner Team–Keller Williams Real Estate, and a professional development coach. During the #Adulting Seminar, Johner will take the students through exercises to help them reach their full potential in their personal lives and workplace.
BHSU alumni scheduled to speak at the event include:
Julie Benedict, Class of 1992, Security First Bank, Chief Human Resources Officer
Zachary Burke, Class of 2010, Financial Benefits Inc., Associate Advisor
Jodi Garcia, Class of 1999, State Farm Insurance Agent
Steve Meeker, Class of 1984, BHSU vice-president of University Advancement
Holly Mortenson, Class of 2009, Black Hills Community Bank Credit Analyst
Katie Peterson, Class of 2010, CMG Financial, Mortgage/Credit Specialist
Kasey Salazar, Class of 2010, BHSU Human Resources Generalist
The event is sponsored by BHSU Alumni Association, State Farm Insurance, CMG Financial, Financial Benefits, Black Hills Community Bank and Security First Bank.
Visit BHSU.edu/adulting for more information.
Geek Speak lecture: Environmental Justice
Black Hills State University adjunct professor Petrika Peters will present “Global Dumping: Achieving Transnational Justice for the Toxic Waste Trade” at the next Geek Speak lecture on Thursday, April 4 at 4 p.m.
The lecture will be held in Jonas 110 and is open to the public.
Global dumping refers to a process of moving hazardous waste across national borders. In her lecture, Peters plans on giving a brief history of the overall movement but will focus on the waste moving from north of the equator to the southern parts of the globe.
The toxic waste trade unevenly inflicts social harm and currently shows no signs of slowing, according to Peters.
Individuals can help prevent further damage by decreasing personal consumption. It can be as simple as declining the latest version of a new gadget of electronic, she adds.
Peters says, “The Basel Action Network is a non-profit working to mitigate this issue and is a great resource for individuals wanting to make sure their waste is disposed of in the safest way possible.”
With less sovereignty in the Global South, these countries suffer more implications from global dumping. Electronic waste is full of hazardous materials that when disposed of improperly, poison the land and water which adversely harms the human population.
As an avid outdoors person, activist and advocate, Peters has always been interested academically in sustainability and environmental justice issues on a global scale.
Locally, Peters served as sustainability coordinator at BHSU for two years. During her time in this position, she was heavily involved with many initiatives and programs such as Bike Spearfish, Spearfish Local, and the Black Hills Food Hub. Peters also aided in developing the current sustainability master plan for BHSU.
The Geek Speak Lecture Series is sponsored by the University Honors program.