BHSU alums recognized for being exceptional educators

SPEARFISH | All four of the 2020 South Dakota state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are Black Hills State University alums, the university announced Friday.
There are two mathematics finalists and two science finalists for the state. According to Tom Wheaton, BHSU alumni director, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics or science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.
Mathematics finalists
Darcy Vincent, a mathematics teacher from Brookings, has been teaching for 12 years. She is a customized learning facilitator for fifth-grade mathematics at Camelot Intermediate School. Vincent earned her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction degree from BHSU in 2015. She is a Math PLC leader, a South Dakota Counts leader and has participated in South Dakota Department of Education projects, such as the Math Standards Peer Review.
Merideth Wilkes, a mathematics teacher from Black Hawk, has been teaching for nine years. She is a K-first grade combination teacher at Black Hawk Elementary. Wilkes graduated from BHSU with a degree in elementary education and early childhood/special education in 2012. She serves on the building and district PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) leadership teams, the district math leadership team and has participated in South Dakota Department of Education projects, such as the standards writing team and the math standards roll out.
Science finalists
Brianna Schmidt, a science teacher from Spearfish, has been teaching for six years. She is a second-grade teacher at West Elementary in Spearfish. Schmidt received her degree in elementary and special education from BHSU in 2014. Schmidt is a leader in standards innovation, instructional design, is on the science curriculum team, and is a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Club educator. She is a member of the South Dakota Science Alliance and received a Master Teacher Policy Fellowship with the American Association of Physics Teachers and American Institute of Physics.
Tiffany Wolla, a science teacher from Rapid City, has been teaching for six years. She is a sixth-grade science teacher at East Middle School in Rapid City. Wolla graduated from BHSU in 2013 with a degree in elementary education and a middle school minor. She is an active member of the East Middle School building leadership team and had a leadership role in developing the district’s sixth-grade science pacing guide. At the state level Tiffany worked on the South Dakota state science test review in 2017.
Since 1983, more than 4,000 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to mathematics and science education. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education.
Presidential awardees receive a citation signed by the President of the United States, a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
