BHSU alums recognized for being exceptional educators

SPEARFISH | All four of the 2020 South Dakota state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are Black Hills State University alums, the university announced Friday.

There are two mathematics finalists and two science finalists for the state. According to Tom Wheaton, BHSU alumni director, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics or science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

Mathematics finalists

Darcy Vincent, a mathematics teacher from Brookings, has been teaching for 12 years. She is a customized learning facilitator for fifth-grade mathematics at Camelot Intermediate School. Vincent earned her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction degree from BHSU in 2015. She is a Math PLC leader, a South Dakota Counts leader and has participated in South Dakota Department of Education projects, such as the Math Standards Peer Review.