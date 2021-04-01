BHSU announces new logo, semester plans

A new Black Hills State University logo was unveiled this week as the school also plans to return to pre-pandemic operations for the fall semester.
According to a news release, the new logo, which includes the initials B and H along with the outline of a pine tree, builds on the momentum, energy and sense of place at BHSU.
BHSU President Laurie Nichols said that the logo is an important symbol that celebrates the university’s history and looks forward to the future of BHSU.
"It’s a distinctive graphic that is unmistakably Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “This logo is part of our branding initiative at BHSU. Besides providing a unique identification of the school, a logo is also a representation for the university’s history, culture and tradition. It depicts the values of BHSU and the origins of these values.”
BHSU partnered with Fresh Produce, an advertising agency in Sioux Falls, to develop the new logo. The logo earned high marks in a survey with students as well as alumni. A group of faculty, staff and students reviewed many designs before moving forward and making final modifications.
Corinne Hansen, director of university and community relations at BHSU, said the new logo is a strategic marketing move.
“As communication methods have changed through the years, we know that prospective students first learn about BHSU in the digital space — whether it’s from viewing our webpage, reading emails or seeing our social media. Simplicity is key for logos especially in the digital world," Hansen said. "The new logo will make a positive first impression through these digital formats and in print. As a part of the process for developing the new logo, we sought input from students, faculty and staff. Their ideas and suggestions are represented in this final design.”
BHSU had been using various versions of a logo created in 1960.
The university also said they are looking forward to the fall 2021 semester with a return to regular operating protocols without specific changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This fall, BHSU expects to return to operational procedures that were in place before the pandemic became a concern. Nichols said the campus is looking forward to reviving student activities, residence life programming, music and art events, homecoming, athletic competitions with spectators and other gatherings.
“One year ago things changed abruptly at BHSU and across the world. As we look back and reflect on the challenges created by the COVID-19 virus, it’s gratifying to know that our campus responded so quickly and positively,” Nichols said. “We were able to have classes on campus in the fall and spring semester and now we are looking forward to moving back to pre-COVID operations.”
The fall semester at BHSU begins Aug. 23. New students will move onto campus the Friday before classes begin. To sign up for the fall semester and reserve a residence hall room, call 642-6343 or visit www.BHSU.edu/admissions.
BHSU will hold summer registration days for new students on May 24, June 28 and July 19.
Nichols said BHSU is planning a variety of summer programming, including academic and athletic camps on campus and an expanded number of summer classes.
The South Dakota Board of Regents recently noted that all six of the state’s public universities and two special schools are planning for a return to more normal operations this fall.