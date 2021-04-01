BHSU announces new logo, semester plans

A new Black Hills State University logo was unveiled this week as the school also plans to return to pre-pandemic operations for the fall semester.

According to a news release, the new logo, which includes the initials B and H along with the outline of a pine tree, builds on the momentum, energy and sense of place at BHSU.

BHSU President Laurie Nichols said that the logo is an important symbol that celebrates the university’s history and looks forward to the future of BHSU.

"It’s a distinctive graphic that is unmistakably Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “This logo is part of our branding initiative at BHSU. Besides providing a unique identification of the school, a logo is also a representation for the university’s history, culture and tradition. It depicts the values of BHSU and the origins of these values.”

BHSU partnered with Fresh Produce, an advertising agency in Sioux Falls, to develop the new logo. The logo earned high marks in a survey with students as well as alumni. A group of faculty, staff and students reviewed many designs before moving forward and making final modifications.

Corinne Hansen, director of university and community relations at BHSU, said the new logo is a strategic marketing move.