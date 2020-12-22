BHSU campus, library closed

The Black Hills State University campus will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, and will observe the state holidays for Christmas and New Year's Day. Offices will reopen on Jan. 4. The spring 2021 semester begins Jan. 11.

The E.Y. Berry Library on the campus of Black Hills State University is closed for renovations. Library services will be available at the David B. Miller Yellow Jacket Student Union. Books and resources have been relocated but will be available by request.

“We are excited to offer the same services in this temporary location,” said Scott Ahola, director of the BHSU Library. “We will also have access to our book collection remotely.”

Ahola said the Writing Center, Math Center and Computer Center will be located in the Student Union while the library is being renovated.