BHSU campus, library closed

The Black Hills State University campus will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, and will observe the state holidays for Christmas and New Year's Day. Offices will reopen on Jan. 4. The spring 2021 semester begins Jan. 11.
The E.Y. Berry Library on the campus of Black Hills State University is closed for renovations. Library services will be available at the David B. Miller Yellow Jacket Student Union. Books and resources have been relocated but will be available by request.
“We are excited to offer the same services in this temporary location,” said Scott Ahola, director of the BHSU Library. “We will also have access to our book collection remotely.”
Ahola said the Writing Center, Math Center and Computer Center will be located in the Student Union while the library is being renovated.
The campus library was built in 1973. The renovation will bring the Student Success Center and other student services, including tutoring, to one central location on the first floor. A large addition to the second floor will provide more space for students to study and meet for group projects, while maximizing views of Spearfish and Lookout Mountains. A new open staircase and a west entrance to the library will be added. Major infrastructure upgrades will include upgraded HVAC, electrical, lighting, fire sprinkler systems, better data and technology, greater accessibility, and electronic doors.