BHSU commencement set for Saturday

Black Hills State University will host three commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center in Spearfish to honor nearly 400 Spring 2021 graduates.
“Congratulations to all graduates. Commencement is an important milestone, and we are committed to honoring our graduates with a number of modifications to the usual ceremony,” BHSU President Laurie Nichols said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than one ceremony, a separate commencement ceremony will be held for the three colleges within the university.
The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. for graduates in the College of Business and Natural Sciences. The speaker will be Don Looney, retired business professor, who connected with students in his classes by sharing his extensive experience.
To follow at 12 p.m. is the College of Liberal Arts ceremony. Dr. Tim Steckline, professor, will be speaking. Steckline was named the Distinguished Faculty member at BHSU this year. Since joining BHSU, he has taught 14 different classes in four disciplines: speech communication, mass communication, theatre and philosophy.
The final ceremony of the day will be the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at 3 p.m. Elaine Doll-Dunn, retired educator, author, motivational speaker and marathon runner, will be speaking. Doll-Dunn completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology, researching the self-efficacy of women who begin marathoning after the age of 40.
Attendance will be limited. Graduating students along with a limited number of family members and faculty and staff will be in attendance. The commencement ceremonies will be broadcast online at www.BHSU.edu/Class2021.