BHSU commencement set for Saturday

Black Hills State University will host three commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center in Spearfish to honor nearly 400 Spring 2021 graduates.

“Congratulations to all graduates. Commencement is an important milestone, and we are committed to honoring our graduates with a number of modifications to the usual ceremony,” BHSU President Laurie Nichols said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than one ceremony, a separate commencement ceremony will be held for the three colleges within the university.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. for graduates in the College of Business and Natural Sciences. The speaker will be Don Looney, retired business professor, who connected with students in his classes by sharing his extensive experience.

To follow at 12 p.m. is the College of Liberal Arts ceremony. Dr. Tim Steckline, professor, will be speaking. Steckline was named the Distinguished Faculty member at BHSU this year. Since joining BHSU, he has taught 14 different classes in four disciplines: speech communication, mass communication, theatre and philosophy.