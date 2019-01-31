SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University is the first institution in South Dakota to receive accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
This means BHSU has met rigorous, internationally recognized standards to ensure excellence in the university’s teacher preparation programs.
BHSU President Tom Jackson Jr. recently announced the CAEP accreditation and praised BHSU faculty and administrators for their continued dedication ensuring BHSU education graduates are ready to succeed as educators.
“BHSU has a legacy of successfully preparing exceptional teachers. The BHSU education preparation programs have earned a stellar reputation in the region and across the nation. CAEP accreditation confirms the high level of our education programs,” Jackson said. “It’s gratifying to earn this accreditation but even more importantly, it’s recognition that our students are making an exceptional investment in their future by earning an education degree at BHSU.”
Jackson noted that the BHSU program was accredited with no stipulations, a prestigious designation which confirms the ongoing commitment to innovation and progress in our education programs.
CAEP is nationally recognized as an accrediting body for educator preparation. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review to assure quality and promote improvement. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system.
“The goal of the BHSU School of Education is to prepare students to be caring, competent and confident teachers. This accreditation recognizes the high level of quality educational experiences that can be found at BHSU, in collaboration with our PK-12 partners,” said Sharman Adams, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at BHSU.
BHSU graduates’ pass rate on licensure exams exceeds 90 percent. As a result, BHSU education graduates are highly sought by school districts in the region, nationally and throughout the world.
Nearly 50 school districts have already registered to attend the annual Teacher Fair on Feb. 27 at BHSU to recruit prospective employees.
BHSU is among 52 providers “meeting high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate” according to the CAEP announcement.
Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review on five standards, which are based on two principles:
1. Solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and
2. Solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.
Kim Walters-Parker, Chairperson of CAEP’s Accreditation Council said, “We’ve set a very high bar with our standards and receiving accreditation validates the hard work educator preparation providers are doing. Candidates in programs receiving CAEP Accreditation are investing in an education program that is designated as nationally accredited for educator preparation.”
To learn more about the BHSU School of Education, visit BHSU.edu/education or contact the Office of Admissions at 605-642-6343 or Admissions@BHSU.edu
BHSU Geek Speak: Twisted Fibers
Felt, known as the ‘anti-fabric,’ has woven its way into the interest of three Black Hills State University professors, who will share the textile’s impact on art, technique, and social critique in the next Geek Speak lecture.
The team, which includes instructors in geography, art, and communication, will present on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall 110. The presentation is free and open to the public.
For professor Dr. Tim Steckline, an interest in the textile of felt began in 1990 when his wife purchased raw wool for weaving and ended up using her extra wool to create felt swaths. He later purchased a book that linked felt to several cultural, artistic and intellectual traditions.
Fibers then began to twist together as Steckline connected his interest in felt with BHSU art instructor Altman Studeny and geography instructor Carrie Gray-Wood. The three of them together make an uncanny group who each have passionately inquisitive ties to such an overlooked element of the world. In this way, the oldest known textile has weaved its way through three backgrounds, fields and interests.
“Unwinding the knot of one little curiosity can reveal endless strands to follow, any one of which could lead to ideas that transcend disciplines,” Studeny says.
Studeny’s ties with felt go back to the work of the artist Joseph Beuys, who broke ground in the artistic world in the '50s and '60s by utilizing strange and unfamiliar materials for art making, including felt.
Studeny will kick off Geek Speak Jan. 31 with discussion of artistic implications of the textile, including challenges and ethics of preserving artworks that, by the artist's intent, were made to be impermanent. Gray-Wood will bring her expertise of textiles and fabrics, the techniques for their creation, and their cultural and geographic resonances to the table for discussion during the Geek Speak.
Finally, Steckline, as a trained rhetorician who studies how humans influence one another through the use of symbols, will offer his thoughts on felt through discussion of critiques by Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. These critiques suggest a model for human society that uses felt and comparable weaved textiles as a metaphor for how people relate to one another.