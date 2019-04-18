SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University honored faculty and staff members during an employee recognition reception held recently. Awards were given to outstanding faculty, outstanding staff, and for milestone years of service. More than 60 recipients were honored for 675 total years of service to BHSU.
The purpose of the annual faculty awards is to recognize faculty on a University-wide basis for their work in teaching, scholarship and service. Nominations were solicited from the faculty. Then, a committee of faculty from each of the university’s six schools selected this year’s recipients.
The 2019 University Faculty Awards include:
Dr. Justin Ramsey, assistant professor of plant biology, Outstanding Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity. This past academic year Ramsey mentored undergraduate and graduate students with botanical research projects and published a paper in a leading journal. His students presented 10 posters at regional, state and national conferences. He also worked on two funded grants and submitted two additional ones for consideration. Ramsey has worked hard for the biology program, particularly with the plant sciences side of the department.
Jerry Rawlings, assistant professor of mass communication, Outstanding Teaching Award. Rawlings approaches teaching with joy, gusto, and a generous will to serve students as teacher and mentor. He helps students become professionals in their field while also inspiring their global engagement and citizenship. He has, for example, organized travel to Standing Rock Reservation to document protests, to Wyoming to photograph the solar eclipse, and has led groups to the Philippines for service-learning.
Dr. Trenton Ellis, associate professor of human services, Outstanding Service Award. Ellis has taken a strong leadership role as head of the Human Services program. The student organization tied to the program is highly active and contributes to many community outreach programs. Ellis is recognized for his exceptional work for the Human Services major and actively advising more than 100 students through a contemporary and demanding academic program.
Each year University Awards recognize individuals and groups who inspire higher levels of service to the students, university and community and create a more fulfilling atmosphere in the workplace for all employees at BHSU. Nominations were sought from the entire campus community and were then reviewed by the employee recognition committee. Each award recipient was honored with a plaque and a check from the BHSU Foundation for $100.
The 2019 University Awards include:
Kristen Kilmer, assistant director of marketing and communications, Community Service Award. Kilmer is a volunteer with several national organizations committed to improving the lives and outcomes of those diagnosed with metastatic cancers.
Randy Culver, associate vice president for facilities and sustainability, Economic Enhancement or Savings Award. Culver saved the university an estimated $150,000 by analyzing current classroom furniture setups, moving furniture among buildings, and thereby creating a more inviting academic setting.
Mike Jastorff, director of the bookstore, Student Service Award. Jastorff was recognized for serving BHSU students with ingenuity, financial support and fantastic customer service.
Public Safety, University Area Award. The Public Safety team at BHSU was recognized for their exceptional commitment, concern, and safety for the students, employees and the university as a whole.
Micheline Nelson, director of field experience; assistant professor, math & science education, Outstanding Service Award. Annually, Nelson works with more than 70 schools on nearly 700 placements for BHSU students to complete field experiences including student teaching, requiring sustained nurturing of relationships with principals, superintendents and teachers around the region.
Tony Silva, athletic trainer/instructor, Spirit of BHSU Award. Silva quietly performs both athletic training and teaching duties — but 27 years into his career he has mentored, motivated and molded numerous students and student-athletes to become mature adults who have a positive view of life, career and BHSU.
Samantha Ray, history education major from Pierre, Outstanding Student Employee Award. Ray has held several positions in Student Support Services including peer assistant, peer tutor and support staff and is known for creating a welcoming environment for students at BHSU.
Cassie Maser, HR generalist II, University and Student Impact Award. Cassie manages the recruitment, onboarding and performance review functions of the campus community and while juggling many tasks and responsibilities, she makes time to treat the individual before her as if he/she is the most important.
Longevity Awards were also presented to those employees celebrating milestone years of service.
5 years of service: Dr. David Berberick, assistant professor of music; Gene Bilodeau, executive director BHSU-Rapid City; Brad Buchholz, bookstore buyer; Melissa Christensen, assistant athletic director–external operations; William Cockrell, instructor of behavioral sciences; Ryan Delzer, tech integration specialist; Breon Derby, assistant professor of physical education; Susan Fosheim, facility worker; Jim Gerdes, dining services; Eric Hanson, grounds crew leader; Steven Hilgendorf, facility worker; Michael Huxford, assistant professor of psychology; Dr. Tom Jackson, Jr., president; Chance Lachowitzer, instructor of communication studies; Lane Leedy, women’s softball coach; Roxanne Lewis, program assistant I; Fae Marshall, facility worker; Donna Pierce, A’viands; Dr. Justin Ramsey, assistant professor of plant biology; Theresa Reed, facility worker; Nicole Royer, instructor of human services/sociology; Shawn Schnabel, assistant football coach; Kimberly Talcott, coordinator of news and media relations; Angelica Tyler, associate controller; Jayce Winsell, assistant director of Admissions; Jeffrey Winter, instructor of mathematics.
10 years of service: Dr. Adam Bailey, associate professor of management; Mindy Cain, facility worker; Dr. David Crawford, professor of accounting; Mandie Davis, bookstore buyer; Lori Dubry, print shop technician; Dr. Trenton Ellis, associate professor of human services; Oxana Gorbatenko, researcher II; Janette Hettick, retention and recruitment specialist; Tracy Hunt, counselor; Kelly Kirk, instructor of history; Paul Kohler, facility worker; Peggy Norris, deputy director of Sanford Science Education Center; John Reiners, head football coach; Dr. Daniel Swenson, associate professor of mathematics; Megan Vetter, campus visit and communications coordinator.
15 years of service: Scott Ahola, associate library director/reference librarian/instructor; Pamela Arneson, science lecturer; Dr. Pamela Carriveau, associate professor of political science/sociology; Dr. Richard Carriveau, associate professor, educational foundations and reading; Dr. Laura Colmenero-Chilberg, professor of sociology; Sara Freng, interlibrary loan librarian; Stephanie Harmon, program assistant I; Albert Juhrend, professor of theatre; Shauna Junek, director of development; Dr. Parthasarathi Nag, professor of mathematics; Dr. Andrey Reznikov, professor of English; Stacy Wolf, child care worker.
20 years of service: Debra Henriksen, director of Student Financial Aid; Dr. Andy Johnson, associate dir., CAMSE/assistant professor; Ronda Mehrer, instructor of English; Micheline Nelson, director of field experiences, assistant professor of math/science education; Tracey Steinbach, senior computer support specialist.
25 years of service: Kimberly Nida, assistant director of Student Financial Aid.
30 years of service: Michael Jastorff, bookstore director.
40 years of service: Dr. James Hess, chair of Behavioral Sciences and professor of psychology.