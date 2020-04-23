BHSU faculty, students overcome challenges of online learning during COVID-19 pandemic

“I’m really impressed with how interactive students have been in these sessions – they are paying attention, asking a lot of questions and are trying their best in this difficult situation,” May said.

While technology is an essential asset in online learning, it takes the commitment and innovation of BHSU faculty to ensure a high-quality learning experience online.

“I can live-type mathematics in Microsoft Word Equation Editor pretty quickly, and sharing that with my students as we talk has been effective,” said May.

This semester one of May’s courses is Math 440, a calculus-based upper division course devoted to the study of the theory of interest. May says his class will spend a large portion of the rest of the semester working on the online Society of Actuaries (SOA) practice exam FM, a well-known test for actuaries and aspiring actuaries. While he has used the practice exam in a previous face-to-face class, May said the online format of his current course will allow for more time and focus with the practice exam.

May understands the reality that many students are feeling anxiety right now about the COVID-19 pandemic. He says his goal is to make a stable space for math learning to take place.