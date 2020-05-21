BHSU holds summer in-home STEM camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | This summer Black Hills State University is offering a STEM enrichment program, Camp Invention Elevate At Home, June 8-July 3. Developed by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention provides children with hands-on/minds-on opportunities to explore, create, and invent.

The four-week, at-home camp is designed for students entering grades K-6. The cost is $170; scholarships are available.

Terri Bauerly, camp co-director and educational technology instructor at BHSU, says students will end camp with working robots and fun challenges they can continue to build on.

“Students will feel a sense of community with their fellow campers and peers, as well as a feeling of great accomplishment through this camp. They will have developed critical thinking and problem-solving skills and have an active interest in STEAM, building and creating, experimenting, and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Registered families will receive a kit by mail that includes all materials need to complete the learning activities. One unit will be covered each week. Units include Flight Lab™, Camp Invention Champions™, Design Thinking Project™, and Rescue Squad™.