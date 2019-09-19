SPEARFISH | The Black Hills State University 2019 Swarm Week will be held Sept. 22-28 with "Wizard of Oz"-inspired theme, “There’s No Place Like Homecoming."
Each year, BHSU students and the community come together to celebrate tradition and school spirit throughout a week of activities including the parade and homecoming football game.
Amber Jensen, president of the Swarm Committee and elementary education major from Lusk, Wyo., said, “I think what makes Swarm Week so unique is all the different types of programs happening throughout the week and how involved the community gets to be.”
Community members are invited to Swarm Week events including the Kiddie Carnival, Wednesday, Sept. 25, under the Jonas Skywalk from 4 p.m.–6 p.m.; Coronation and Burning of the BH on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and the Parade Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
The BHSU football team will face Fort Lewis College in the homecoming game Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. in Lyle Hare Stadium. To wrap things up for the weekend, the BHSU volleyball team will face New Mexico Highlands at 5:30 p.m. in the Young Center after the homecoming football game.
The two highlight events for students to keep in mind this year are the Wizard’s Festival and Witches Quest. Students have the opportunity to receive free gifts and participate in a variety of fun games at each of these events. Teams of two that participate in the scavenger hunt will compete across campus to win prizes, and a dinner will be provided during the games at the Wizard’s festival.
"The Wizard of Oz" film debuted in 1939 and celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. This year’s "Wizard of Oz"-inspired Swarm Week theme and tagline, "There’s No Place like Homecoming” was selected to appeal to alumni and students.
“We love when alumni come back to Spearfish for Swarm Week. We want them to know this is still their home, and we want current students know this is their home away from home,” Jensen said.
The 2019 Swarm Week schedule:
Sunday, Sept. 22
◾Hypnotist Kerry Sharp, Jacket Legacy Room, 10:45 p.m. (sponsored by Campus Activities Board)
◾Balloon Drop, Student Union Atrium at midnight
Monday, Sept. 23
◾Judging of the banner and department/office decoration competitions
◾Wizard’s Festival, Campus Green, 5-7 p.m. (dinner will be provided)
Tuesday, Sept 24
◾Pep Rally, Lyle Hare Stadium at 7 p.m. (sponsored by Jacket Pack)
◾Outdoor Movie Showing: "The Wizard of Oz," Lyle Hare Football Field, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
◾Voting for King and Queen, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Student Union, or 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the library
◾Kiddie Carnival, underneath Jonas Skywalk, 4-6 p.m. (sponsored by Reading Council)
◾Illusionist Trigg Watson, Meier Recital Hall, 7 p.m. (co-sponsored by CAB)
Thursday, Sept. 26
◾Witches Quest Scavenger Hunt, meet in the Student Engagement Leadership Center – Student Union 210, 3 p.m.
◾Coronation, Meier Recital Hall, 7 p.m.
◾Burning of the BH, Meier Circle directly following the coronation
◾S’mores Bar, Crow Peak Recreational Area, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
◾Alumni Awards Luncheon, Joy Center, noon (Tickets required)
◾Hike to the H, meet in the student union atrium, 3 p.m. (co-sponsored by Collegiate Outdoor Leadership Program)
◾Float Prep, Young Center Field House, 5-9 p.m.
◾Hall of Fame Banquet, Jacket Legacy Room, 6 p.m. (Tickets required; contact Tom Wheaton at Tom.Wheaton@BHSU.edu)
◾Volleyball Game, Young Center, 7 p.m.
◾Homecoming Dance, Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, 9 p.m.-midnight (transportation leaves from the Library Circle every half hour)
Saturday, Sept. 28
◾Swarm Days Parade, Jackson Blvd. and Main Street, 10 a.m.
◾Tailgate, Joy Center, 11 a.m. (co-sponsored by Jacket Pack)
◾BHSU Football Game, Lyle Hare Stadium, 1 p.m.
◾Volleyball Game, Young Center, 5:30 p.m.
Monday- Friday: Munchkin’s Munchie Shack, Student Union Atrium, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.