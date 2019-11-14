Black Hills State University was named to the 2020 listing of “Best for Vets: Colleges” by Military Times, an independent source of news and information for service members and their families.
BHSU serves veterans and dependents throughout the world, and at the BHSU campuses in Spearfish and in Rapid City, with education benefits assistance, transfer information and career counseling.
The University has consistently earned the Best for Vets recognition over the past decade.
Greg Krajewski, a U.S. Air Force veteran who serves as the veterans resource coordinator at BHSU, says the university is committed to providing quality services to veterans along with high-quality academic degrees.
“Couple the veteran skill set with a degree from BHSU, that’s our goal – to set our veteran students up for success, and provide that same opportunity for their dependents,” Krajewksi said.
Colleges included on the Best for Vets list were surveyed on policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, and military-supportive cultures.
Krajeweski said many BHSU student veterans have family ties to the area or had an assignment in the region and decided to return permanently. He also assists active duty students stationed outside of South Dakota to enroll and complete their degrees.
BHSU offers a variety of degrees including 65 bachelor’s programs, nine masters, and seven associates. Several degrees can be completed entirely online. Krajewski said the onsite masters in business administration (MBA) and masters in strategic leadership at BHSU are especially attractive to veterans.
“We have a higher percentage of veterans than any school in the state of South Dakota,” Krajewski said. “From the time our military veterans apply to BHSU and throughout their studies, I’m glad to assist in benefits coordinator and directing students to available services.”
One-on-one assistance with financial aid packages, academic and career advising, and resume building are a few services Krajewski said BHSU offers to veterans, along with tutoring and student health services.
Perhaps the greatest benefit to veterans on the BHSU campus is the Veterans Center on campus in Spearfish and at BHSU-Rapid City. Krajewski spends time at both campus locations to assist students in person.
“We have a high degree of camaraderie among our veterans at BHSU. Our Veterans Center is second to none and provides a place for veterans to socialize and connect with other students who know where they’re coming from and support their success,” Krajewski said.
Learn more about Veterans Affairs at BHSU by visiting www.BHSU.edu/Veterans or contact Krajewski at Greg.Krajewski@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6415 (Spearfish), 605-718-4142 (Rapid City).