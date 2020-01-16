BHSU included in Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students listing

SPEARFISH | Winds of Change Magazine has named Black Hills State University one of the Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Studies.

The magazine, published by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), cited a major criteria for selection to include a university’s supportive Native community and statistics on degrees.

The Top 200 Colleges list is created for students and families to research “where the community, Native programs, and support are strong enough for [Indigenous] students to enjoy college and stay on to graduation,” according to the magazine.

Rochelle Zens, assistant director of the Center for American Indian Studies at BHSU, said BHSU boasts a strong American Indian Studies major, minor, and student center.

“At the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies, indigenous students are able to connect with their peers, receive one-on-one advising sessions, study in a group setting, and participate in the Center’s activities,” said Zens.

This year, the BHSU Lakota Omniciye (a group; gathering) student organization will present its 37th Annual Wacipi (Pow Wow) during American Indian Awareness Week on campus in April.