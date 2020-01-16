BHSU included in Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students listing

SPEARFISH | Winds of Change Magazine has named Black Hills State University one of the Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Studies.
The magazine, published by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), cited a major criteria for selection to include a university’s supportive Native community and statistics on degrees.
The Top 200 Colleges list is created for students and families to research “where the community, Native programs, and support are strong enough for [Indigenous] students to enjoy college and stay on to graduation,” according to the magazine.
Rochelle Zens, assistant director of the Center for American Indian Studies at BHSU, said BHSU boasts a strong American Indian Studies major, minor, and student center.
“At the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies, indigenous students are able to connect with their peers, receive one-on-one advising sessions, study in a group setting, and participate in the Center’s activities,” said Zens.
This year, the BHSU Lakota Omniciye (a group; gathering) student organization will present its 37th Annual Wacipi (Pow Wow) during American Indian Awareness Week on campus in April.
BHSU is nestled in the heart of the Paha Sapa (Black Hills), and Zens said indigenous students are able to take a deep dive into the history and culture of the region, which is considered sacred by many tribal nations in the area.
“BHSU offers a rich, cultural experience for indigenous students,” she said.
Recent BHSU graduates involved in the Center for American Indian Studies include:
◾D’Aryn Lends His Horse, Class of 2018, from Eagle Butte is preparing to be a pharmacist at Regis University in Denver.
◾Sierra Concha, Class of 2018, from Pine Ridge teaches at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge.
◾Baylee LaCompte, Class of 2019, from McLaughlin is pursuing a master’s in American Indian Studies at Arizona State University.