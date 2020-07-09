BHSU joins national program to help Air Force members earn an associate's degree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University is now part of the General Education Mobile (GEM) program designed to assist U.S. Air Force members in completing their degrees. Active Duty personnel can now take online courses through BHSU toward their associate’s degree with the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF).

Greg Krajewski, U.S. Air Force veteran and veterans resource coordinator at BHSU, said the GEM program offers flexibility for airmen to take BHSU college courses from anywhere in the world. The program is also a benefit for service members who want to continue their education through BHSU, even after being deployed or relocated.

“BHSU offers a world class online course experience with quality instruction. There is no cost for Active Duty military men and women to take general education courses through BHSU, after applying for Federal Tuition Assistance and then getting a tuition break from BHSU for being active military,” Krajewski said.

BHSU offers 25 online general education courses such as English, history, science and math, that are not provided through the CCAF. The GEM program allows airmen to complete all general education requirements online through civilian academic institutions.