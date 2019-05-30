SPEARFISH | Plans to renovate the E.Y. Berry Library-Learning Center at Black Hills State University are moving forward with the first donation from a local corporation.
Black Hills Energy presented a $25,000 check to BHSU earlier this month.
BHSU President Dr. Tom Jackson, Jr., said BH Energy’s generosity will greatly impact students.
“Since 1883, BHSU and BH Energy have been the two institutions guiding the western side of South Dakota and this region. We look forward to the next century of collaboration among our institutions. Today is one more example of our partnership,” said Jackson.
BHSU is fundraising with the goal of breaking ground on the library renovation in the summer of 2021.
Initial plans include:
You have free articles remaining.
- creating more discreet student study space
- adding more student/group study rooms
- improving the university archives
- increasing access to technology
- creating a new west entrance off of the main pedestrian corridor on campus
- increasing daylight
- expanding café seating, perhaps with outdoor seating
- improving electrical, HVAC, and lighting
In addition to the $1.5 million sought through fundraising, the University will use $3 million for the library renovation from the Higher Education Facilities Fund, which is funded from a portion of student tuition as outlined in South Dakota law.
Marc Eyre, director of operations at Black Hills Energy, said the vision of a collaborative space in the library reflects Black Hills Energy’s new corporate offices at Horizon Point in Rapid City, where many BHSU alumni are employed.
“We appreciate all that BHSU brings to Spearfish and to the region. We employ many alumni from Black Hills State, and contributing to the library renovation is a great fit with our values, along with our workforce development goals,” said Eyre.
In addition to the library donation, Black Hills Energy recently funded a business technology classroom on campus and set up an internship endowment which will support BHSU students who intern with Black Hills Energy.