SPEARFISH | The Black Hills State University Music Department has a variety of vocal and instrumental performances scheduled for the 2019-2020 academic school year. All events are located in the Clare and Josef Meier Recital Hall and are free to community and students, unless noted.
On Oct. 20, Tobias Greenhalgh will return to campus to perform a guest vocal recital. Christopher Hahn, assistant professor of music at BHSU, says each ensemble performs throughout the year and the department is especially excited for a few special performances.
Greenhalgh was a participant in the Music Department’s Johanna Meier Opera Theater Institute several years ago, a two-week workshop that fine-tuned Greenhalgh’s opera knowledge and enhanced his skills and confidence. He now performs frequently in Europe.
BHSU's music department provides unique experiences for their students that make them more desirable applicants after graduation. Hahn says students leave BHSU proficient in an array of styles and ensembles, making their skills more versatile when looking for a job.
“The Music Department at BHSU is unique because our students are provided hands-on experience and a more personal education,” Hahn adds.
During the spring semester, the BHSU Music Department is partnering with the Matthews Opera House to give students an opportunity to perform the musical “Bright Star.” This bluegrass-tinged musical is definitely an event not to be missed.
From wind ensembles to opera performances and jazz, the BHSU Music Department continues to enrich the cultural lives of Black Hills residents and visitors.
Go to bhsu.edu for the full schedule of music department performances.