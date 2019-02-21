The BHSU Music Department continues their schedule of events for the 2019 spring semester with performances from each vocal and band ensemble as well as senior recitals and a special choir performance in Sioux Falls. Performances are located in the Clare and Josef Meier Recital Hall on the Black Hills State University campus and are free to community and students, unless noted.
Throughout the semester, each ensemble in both the BHSU band and choir programs will have performances. Several BHSU seniors will perform their graduating recitals as well. These recitals are essentially senior capstone projects, according to Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Christopher Hahn.
“It is always exciting to see how our students have progressed and show off what they can do before they graduate or go off to student teach,” says Hahn.
Students begin preparing for their senior recitals a year in advance to show off how far they have come. Performances last about 40 minutes each and can vary from instrumental to vocal performances based on the student’s focus area.
Seniors performing their recitals this spring include (see schedule for individual recital times):
Abby Belus, graphic design and music major from Circle, Mont.
Kevin Kaitfors, music major from Spearfish
Micah Pennel, music education major from Hill City
Sarah Rathert, music education major from Rapid City
BHSU will also host area schools for a private clinic during spring break in March. Professors at BHSU will work with the different groups and help to enhance their music skills. Sturgis High School and Edgemont High School are two of the schools already committed to participate in that clinic.
Beginning last fall, the BHSU Concert Choir — directed by Dr. Jonathon Nero, professor of music — has been practicing Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 8.”
In April, the BHSU Choir will join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and the South Dakota State University Choir for a performance of this prestigious musical piece in Sioux Falls.
Lastly, the semester will end with a European tour for the choirs. Nero will accompany the BHSU Concert and Chamber Choir students to Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic for performances.
Employers seek BHSU students and graduates at Career and Teacher Fairs
The BHSU Spring Career Fair will take place Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Jacket Legacy Room of the Student Union, while the BHSU Teacher Fair will take place Wednesday, Feb. 27. The Teacher Fair will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Young Center Field House with a Q&A with local administrators for student-teachers, then continue 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet for employers and students.
BHSU Retention and Recruitment Specialists Melissa Woodall and Clarissa Thompson emphasize the importance of students’ exposure to employers, even as underclassmen. Growing in confidence and familiarity with career-seeking initiatives, students can begin establishing relationships and presenting themselves as valuable job candidates.
“It’s a great way to gather information about companies and potential employers; to ask them questions and find out what their company is about and like. It is also more likely that you will get a job or internship if you show up in-person, introduce yourself, impress them with your elevator pitch and make a connection,” Thompson explains.
Likelihood of post-graduate success increases as students become more comfortable interacting with potential employers, and internships while students are still in school provide opportunities for application and growth of class material, Thompson also adds.
BHSU provides multiple other opportunities throughout the school year for students to connect with employers, including a part-time job fair, an online job posting program called the Jacket Job Link, faculty connections, and through the university’s Corporate Relations Office.