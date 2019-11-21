SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University was recognized as a 2019 “Cool School” by Sierra magazine for the university’s commitment to eco-savvy courses, cafeteria provisions, and carbon-neutral land and energy policies. BHSU is the only school in South Dakota on the list.
Sierra, the national magazine of the Sierra Club, ranked and scored schools in several categories: curriculum, food, energy, waste, research and transportation.
Of all the categories, BHSU achieved its highest ranking in the waste category, reflecting the university’s commitment to waste reduction and recycling. BHSU recycles over 50 tons of material every year.
“By installing solar panels on a university building to honoring our heritage with sustainable planting on campus to advancing recycling, BHSU is proud to be a sustainability leader in the region,” said Kathy Johnson, vice president for finance and administration at BHSU.
BHSU offers an online master’s degree in sustainability that is helping current and future leaders learn about best practices in an in-demand field. Graduates of the master’s program have the preparation for leadership sustainability positions as city planners, physical plant managers, policy analysts, and industrial technologists.
According to the Cool Schools website, Sierra’s rankings “can serve as a guide for prospective students, current students, administrators and alumni to compare colleges’ commitments to environmentalism.”
For more information visit BHSU.edu/Sustainability or contact program coordinators: Dr. Daniel Asunskis, Dan.Asunskis@BHSU.edu, 605-642-6516; or Dr. Sandra Marker at Sandra.Marker@BHSU.edu, 605-342-6239.