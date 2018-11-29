The online master’s degree in secondary education at Black Hills State University was recently ranked second in affordability among all programs of its kind nationwide by Grad School Hub.
In a separate ranking, the BHSU online master of education in reading was ranked in the top 10 for affordability in the U.S., also by Grad School Hub.
BHSU was the only South Dakota college included on the lists.
According to the Grad School Hub ranking, “BHSU provides an excellent opportunity for students interested in an online master's in secondary education in order to switch careers. Known as Project SECOND, this degree provides students with the opportunity to earn initial teaching licensure in the state of South Dakota, regardless of their educational and work backgrounds.”
The master’s in secondary education at BHSU is available completely online, except for a one-year student teaching practicum that can be completed in a student’s own community. Average annual tuition for this program is $6,462.
Dr. Sharman Adams, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at BHSU, said the other program ranked by Grad School Hub, the online master of education in reading, addresses all International Reading Association standards for reading specialists and literacy coaches.
“This is another completely online master’s program from BHSU that prepares educators for careers as reading specialists and for leadership roles,” said Adams. “With a master’s of education in reading, you’ll be qualified to address the literacy needs of elementary, middle, and high school populations.”
The average annual tuition for the online master of education reading at BHSU is $7,956 per year, less than half of the nation’s average tuition of $17,868 according to Grad School Hub.
To determine the national rankings, Grad School Hub utilized the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database.
A list of nonprofit universities offering advanced post-baccalaureate programs in secondary education (70 total) and reading teacher education and literacy studies (94 total) was generated. The top 10 programs were then ranked based on affordability.
Read the full Grad School Hub article at: gradschoolhub.com/affordable/online/masters/secondary-education/
For more information on master’s programs offered at BHSU, visit BHSU.edu/graduate.