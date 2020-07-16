BHSU online master's degrees named top programs

The online Master’s in Sustainability and two online master’s programs in education offered through Black Hills State University were recognized as top programs of their kind on three national lists.
College Consensus included BHSU in the top 20 of the “Best Online Master’s in Environmental Sustainability and Management” listing. The BHSU Sustainability program was noted as one of the most affordable programs in the national ranking.
“Online education is booming, making education accessible to more students than ever before. But not all programs are created equal,” said Carole Taylor, marketing director of College Consensus.
The BHSU Sustainability degree prepares students from a variety of backgrounds for career advancement or career change. An analysis of job openings shows a growing demand for professionals who focus on sustainability, as well as positions where knowledge of sustainability is noted as a preferred qualification. Sustainability addresses freshwater systems and the earth’s land from an interdisciplinary point of view, equipping distance learners to apply sustainable development strategies and implement real-world solutions towards a sustainable society.
Data used for the College Consensus rankings was combined from The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report, and each school’s score based on reputation, convenience, and affordability.
Top Education Degrees included BHSU education programs on its list of Top 35 Best Reading and Literacy Master’s Online and Top 44 Best Online Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction rankings. Schools were ranked based on tuition rate, U.S. News & World Report ranking, and accreditation, along with median earnings after graduation and student-to-faculty ratio for the curriculum and instruction programs.
The U.S. Department of Education and TEACH Grant have designated reading specialist as a high-need field. The BHSU Master of Education in Reading (M.Ed) addresses all International Reading Association standards for reading specialists and literacy coaches. As part of the online program at BHSU, learners will be prepared to address the literacy needs of elementary, middle, and high school populations, as well as for leadership roles.
BHSU online Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction (MSCI) programs facilitate professional growth while preparing education professionals for leadership roles beyond the classroom. Five emphasis areas include early childhood, early childhood special education, K-12 library media, K-12 math education, and K-12 special education.
For more information about BHSU online programs, go to BHSU.edu/online or call University Admissions at 605-642-6343.
