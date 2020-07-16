BHSU online master's degrees named top programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The online Master’s in Sustainability and two online master’s programs in education offered through Black Hills State University were recognized as top programs of their kind on three national lists.

College Consensus included BHSU in the top 20 of the “Best Online Master’s in Environmental Sustainability and Management” listing. The BHSU Sustainability program was noted as one of the most affordable programs in the national ranking.

“Online education is booming, making education accessible to more students than ever before. But not all programs are created equal,” said Carole Taylor, marketing director of College Consensus.

The BHSU Sustainability degree prepares students from a variety of backgrounds for career advancement or career change. An analysis of job openings shows a growing demand for professionals who focus on sustainability, as well as positions where knowledge of sustainability is noted as a preferred qualification. Sustainability addresses freshwater systems and the earth’s land from an interdisciplinary point of view, equipping distance learners to apply sustainable development strategies and implement real-world solutions towards a sustainable society.