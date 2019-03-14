Three Black Hills State University photography students received awards in the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians (SDAFP) photography contest.
In conjunction with SDAFP, Shutterbuzz — the BHSU photography club — organized the contest. The attendees of this year’s SDAFP conference chose the contest winners.
There was no specific theme for the contest, and any BHSU student was able to submit photographs.
The following BHSU students earned awards:
1. $150 — Jon Deuter, graphic design major, Black Hawk
a. Deuter’s winning image will published on the cover of the South Dakota Academy of Family physicians brochure.
2. $100 — Zachary Meier, photography major, Scottsbluff, Neb.
3. $50 — Taylee Hudson, photography major, Sturgis
Deuter said BHSU has helped him to recognize photography as an art form. After graduation, Deuter hopes to expand his work and start his own photography business.
Geek Speak: Manufacturing (Real)ity
Jarrett Moore, assistant professor of research and assessment at Black Hills State University, will present several theories of how power and language create the reality in which we live.
Join Moore for his Geek Speak Lecture “Manufacturing (Real)ity” on Thursday, March 14 at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall 110.
Using theories and modern-day examples, Moore plans to explain how media and political narratives serve certain groups of people and lead to domination of ideas by setting the context of the discourse. Some of the theorists he will discuss include Foucault and Bovet.
“Discourse doesn’t necessarily represent reality, it creates reality,” said Moore. “It’s a productive force.”
The presentation will cover how power and language are connected and how they are used in our modern societies as well as in the past. How one perceives language also has an impact on power, as well. According to Moore, some call this “coded language.”
“Power doesn’t exist except in the exercise of power. Power is not a good or bad thing, it causes a result to happen,” Moore explains.
People use language and discourse to create or achieve a desired reality, according to Moore.
In addition to teaching at the School of Education at BHSU, Moore is currently working on several research studies related to social studies standards and the connection of philosophy and practice.