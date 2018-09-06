SPEARFISH | Noting a commitment to collaboration among universities and a willingness to bring people together to create opportunities for students, Sinte Gleska University in Mission awarded Black Hills State University president Tom Jackson Jr., an honorary doctorate degree during commencement exercises on Aug. 24.
According to a release, one of those collaborations is the connection with Sinte Gleska University under the leadership of Dr. Lionel Bordeaux, a BHSU graduate. Jackson noting that Bordeaux is a champion for civil liberties, human rights, Native rights, and higher education for people in South Dakota and throughout the world.
“As a leader and as a person, Dr. Lionel Bordeaux stands for service, education, humility, strength, perseverance and justice. His influence and example has inspired and will continue to inspire young people in South Dakota and throughout the world,” Jackson said in a release. “It is a great honor for me to receive this recognition from Dr. Bordeaux and everyone at Sinte Gleska University.”
Jackson has placed an emphasis on BHSU’s strong legacy of providing educational opportunities for American Indian students and has strengthened the outreach and initiatives of the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies.
BHSU has a legacy of serving Native students and has the largest proportion of American Indian students among the South Dakota Regental institutions.
Two years ago, the South Dakota Board of Regents selected BHSU to administer and provide leadership for GEAR UP, a federal program to increase the number of students, especially American Indian students in the state of South Dakota, who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education. BHSU continues to receive national recognition as one of the top colleges for Native Americans.
A first generation student himself, Jackson is an inspiration to the many BHSU students who are the first in their families to graduate from a higher education institution. As a veteran, Jackson has tried to strengthen the university’s ties with military and veteran personnel throughout the state and is committed to providing educational opportunities for military personnel.
Jackson was selected to receive the prestigious NASPA Pillar of the Profession Award in 2017. He serves on a number of national and regional boards and organizations, including serving as a volunteer pilot for Pilots-n-Pets.
Born in Seattle, Wash., Jackson’s hobbies include flying (private instrument rated single and multi-engine), downhill skiing, college sports, and movies. Jackson is married to Mona Jackson, owner of Ventana and co-owner of Killian’s Restaurant, both located in Spearfish.
BHSU Retired Faculty and Staff Picnic
Black Hills State University will host a picnic for retired faculty and staff at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, on the BHSU campus in the Joy (Proctor) Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center.
Retired faculty and staff are invited to attend with a spouse or guest. Coffee, cold beverages and meal will be provided courtesy of the BHSU Alumni Association.
To help with preparations for this event, guests are asked to R.S.V.P. by Tuesday, Sept. 11, to Christina.Couch@BHSU.edu or call 605-642-6385.
"Our Downtown" Exhibit Reception
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold an opening day reception on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its new temporary exhibit, “Our Downtown: Belle Fourche through the Decades.” Refreshments will be served through the day.
The exhibit will include photos, artifacts, a touchscreen quiz and storyboards about downtown Belle Fourche and the businesses and entities that have been located there since the town was founded.
There is no charge to see this exhibit, which will be in place through the end of 2018. For more information about this exhibit and programming at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200, visit its Facebook page or go to its website at thetristatemuseum.com.
Lead Community Theater Auditions
Director David Scherer will conduct auditions from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5, and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 8, for the comedy, “Vanya, Sonia, Masha, and Spike” in The Historic Homestake Opera House theater.
Performances are set for Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28. Roles include four females and two males, early twenties to mid-fifties.
Auditions will be cold readings from the script. For more information, contact the director at 605-381-8753.