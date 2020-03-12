BHSU president shares vision for university

Dr. Paul B. Beran, executive director and CEO of the S.D. Board of Regents, presented Nichols with the BHSU Presidential Medallion, engraved with the names of all previous BHSU presidents.

Beran noted that Nichols’ experience, determination, optimism, and collaborative management approach will serve the university well.

“You have the task of bringing BHSU to the next level. We believe you are up to that task,” said Beran. “We look for you to carry out the mission of the university, to recognize new possibilities, and seize the opportunities that may arise from these possibilities.”

Nichols then addressed the campus community, approaching the day’s celebration and her service as president with both honor and humility. She shared her history as a lifelong educator: as a secondary teacher, professor, dean, provost, and president. She also thanked the Board of Regents and the university for trusting in her leadership, along with recognizing the leadership of past BHSU Presidents.

Nichols shared her aspirations for BHSU and her commitment to “enhancing the university’s standing as a place where gifted faculty focus on teaching and mentoring the rising generation to become engaged citizens and tomorrow’s leaders.”