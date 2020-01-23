BHSU ranks among Best Online Master’s in Education

The online Master’s in education at Black Hills State University is included on a list of the Best Online Programs for 2020 by U.S. News & World Report.
BHSU offers an online master’s of education in reading. Four master’s of science degrees are also offered online through BHSU: strategic leadership, curriculum and instruction, secondary education, and sustainability.
The U.S. News & World Report ranking was based on five categories: engagement, services and technologies, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, and student excellence.
According to the 2020 edition of the Best Online Master’s Education Programs, a master’s degree in education can help further careers in teaching, instructional design and educational administration. BHSU increased in the rankings from No. 177 in 2019 to No. 175 in 2020.
“Recognition by U.S. News & World Report means BHSU is an accredited, high-quality education provider. BHSU is proud to provide several online master’s programs for educators to advance in their careers, and for individuals who desire to change careers to become teachers,” said BHSU President Laurie Nichols.
BHSU has a strong history in preparing educators. The university was originally founded as a normal school for teachers in 1883. Last year, BHSU was the first in the state to earn Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) Accreditation for the university’s education programs.
The placement rate of BHSU teacher-education graduates in their field is over 90 percent. BHSU offers 19 undergraduate and three online graduate degrees with unique and significant field-based experiences.
Online master’s programs in education at BHSU have been recognized nationally several times recently.
Study.com named BHSU the No. 4 Best Online Teaching Degree in the U.S.
Intelligent.com named the BHSU curriculum and instruction program as one of the Top 50 in the nation. BHSU came in at No. 32 recognized for “Best Emphasis Options.”
The BHSU online master’s in secondary education was also recognized by Intelligent.com as one of the nation’s Top 50, coming in at No. 28 with “Most Unique Curriculum.”
BHSU education graduates have recently been recognized nationally for their excellence. Recent winners of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching include Leah Oxner, class of 2012, who teaches at West Middle School in Rapid City and James Stith, class of 2010, who teaches at Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Wyo. Jamie Schroeder, BHSU class of 2015, was named new Physical Education Professional of the Year in South Dakota last year.
Learn more about BHSU education programs at BHSU.edu/education or BHSU.edu/online.