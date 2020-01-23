BHSU ranks among Best Online Master’s in Education

The online Master’s in education at Black Hills State University is included on a list of the Best Online Programs for 2020 by U.S. News & World Report.

BHSU offers an online master’s of education in reading. Four master’s of science degrees are also offered online through BHSU: strategic leadership, curriculum and instruction, secondary education, and sustainability.

The U.S. News & World Report ranking was based on five categories: engagement, services and technologies, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, and student excellence.

According to the 2020 edition of the Best Online Master’s Education Programs, a master’s degree in education can help further careers in teaching, instructional design and educational administration. BHSU increased in the rankings from No. 177 in 2019 to No. 175 in 2020.

“Recognition by U.S. News & World Report means BHSU is an accredited, high-quality education provider. BHSU is proud to provide several online master’s programs for educators to advance in their careers, and for individuals who desire to change careers to become teachers,” said BHSU President Laurie Nichols.