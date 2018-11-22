SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University has been selected to host a local edition of the United Nations Hult Prize competition, thanks to the leadership of international student Yosr Bouhoula.
The Hult Prize is a $1 million award competition for college students to sustainably solve the world’s most critical social challenges.
Bouhoula, originally from the northern Africa country of Tunisia, is studying psychology at BHSU, and applied to be a Campus Director of the prestigious Hult Prize competition.
According to a BHSU news release, Bouhoula is working directly with BHSU students and community members to “unlock the desire of young people to change the world through business.”
This year’s 10th anniversary Hult Prize challenge is Youth Unemployment: Building the foundations of a venture that will provide meaningful work for 10,000 youth within the next decade.
BHSU student teams will participate in a workshop Nov. 16-18 on campus to develop their business ideas. The winner of the intra-campus event will automatically advance to compete in one of 15 regional finals happening around the world.
One winning team from each host city will then move onto a summer business accelerator in England, where participants will receive mentorship, advisory and strategic planning as they create prototypes and set-up to launch their new social business.
A final round of competition will be hosted in September in New York, where the winning team is to be awarded the $1 million prize.
Bouhoula is confident that her peers at BHSU have as good a chance as anyone to go all the way with this year’s Hult Prize.
“I believe that everyone can make a difference, and everyone should try. No matter your major, join the movement of the generation that’s changing the world,” Bouhoula said.
Hult Prize at BHSU is now recruiting volunteers and teams who are interested in registering for the competition.
To learn more, contact Yosr.Bouhoula@yellowjackets.bhsu.edu or call 605-641-3724.