Black Hills State University student Justin Logue took advantage of an exchange program to broaden his educational horizons in Europe.
Logue, of Volin, studied at the University of Ljubljana, one of 20 BHSU partner institutions around the world.
Logue chose to pursue study abroad at this school particularly because it is one of the most prestigious and largest schools in Europe that is ranked among the top 300 schools in the world.
As a first- generation college student, Logue was not sure how to finance his international experience.
“The BHSU Financial Aid Office was very helpful. They helped me understand what qualified for financial aid and even worked with me to set up a budget that is suitable for living abroad for a whole semester,” he said.
Because BHSU has a student exchange partnership with Ljubljana, he paid his normal BHSU tuition to study at the international university.
Traveling to Slovenia was not Logue's first experience abroad. He also participated in the BHSU International Service Learning Program in both Botswana and the Philippines. International Service Learning is an innovative BHSU program that provides experiential education opportunities for students to address human and community needs.
Logue is an accomplished student leader at BHSU. He was the president of Student Senate at BHSU. He was also one of the founders and student directors of the Thompson Diversion Program.
Like many college students, he sought ways to improve his skills and acquire new experiences. That is why he decided to study abroad in Slovenia. Through this unique experience, Justin improved his intercultural communication skills and learned more about himself.
“Living abroad helps you grow exponentially. It helps you realize what is truly unique about yourself and the aspects that are based on the culture you were raised in,” he said.
While in Slovenia, Justin took advantage of the opportunity to travel to more than 10 other countries in Europe, including France, Italy, and Germany. He also had the opportunity to travel to three capitals around Slovenia: Vienna, Budapest and Bratislava, through a program that his host institution offered.
“There are many phenomenal experiences for BHSU students who want to study abroad,” said Justin.
Going to Slovenia also made Justin realize his academic and career ambitions. He decided while being abroad that he wants to work in the higher education field after his graduation in May and is deciding between two graduate programs.