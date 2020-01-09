BHSU students honored for saving classmate

Wooden sustained significant facial, knee and hip injuries, compound fractures of both wrists, and a severed thoracic artery.

His recovery includes physical therapy three times a week, and he faces more surgery on his left arm to remove a plate.

John Ginther, associate director of residence life at BHSU, said the BHSU community is grateful to Knobloch and Venables for their quick thinking and care for their fellow student.

“The Black Hills are known for their beauty and the people who inhabit them. We take care of one another, and the students at BHSU are no exception,” Ginther said.

“Preston and Alexis embody everything that BHSU stands for and hopes to instill in its students -- critical thinking skills, the ability to take decisive action, determination, innovation and problem solving, and a need to help others," he said.

Phil Pesheck, director of public safety at BHSU, presented Knobloch and Venables with the award. Emergency responders and personnel who assisted in the event also were present during the awards presentation, which took place during halftime at the men’s basketball game.