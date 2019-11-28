Contemporary Issues in Photography is a capstone course for mass communications and fine art photography students at Black Hills State University. Each student creates a body of work that prepares him or her for a professional career or graduate school. Photos from 16 students will be on display in a group exhibit, "Identity," in the Photographers Gallery in Jonas Hall at BHSU. The community is invited to an opening reception for the exhibit from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Photographers Gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The "Identity" exhibit will be on display through the spring 2020 semester.
“This exhibition is the result of a semester’s work from some of our most creative and talented photography students. Contemporary Issues in Photography is ... intended to push students to step outside of their comfort zone and exceed their personal expectations by creating a portfolio of 20 images on a single subject or theme,” said Steve Babbitt, professor of photography.
“Identity” is a group show that tells stories any individual can relate to in an artistic, technical, and creative way. Those who view the exhibit will find new ways to relate to ranchers, mathematicians, people with alcohol abuse or drug abuse problems, and various other identities.
Students will be creating a group book that will be available at the show, as well as their own individual books that include their entire body of work. Some of the issues covered in the group book are very heavy, dark or philosophical themes while others are more easily read. After the show, a copy of the book will be available to view in the library or soft or hard-cover copies can be purchased at Blurb.com
Student JD Schroder said, “After working on my series, it gave me a unique insight to people, and that you can never really know what anyone is going through. I really loved getting to take my idea and bring it to life.”
Students in this year’s class are:
Joshua J. Adkins Sr., Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in photography, Denver
Cora Carroll, BFA photography, Rapid City
Bryce Christensen, tourism and hospitality, Spearfish
Burklee Kenefick-Aschoff, mathematics, Pierre
Nick Hubbard, mass communications/photography emphasis, Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Taylee Hudson, BFA photography, Sturgis
Sierra LaCroix, BFA photography, special education, and business education, Newcastle, Wyo.
Sadie Mullen, mass communications/photography emphasis, Spearfish
Angie MCDonnell, mass communications/photography emphasis and professional accountancy, Martin
Danny Merritt, mass communications/photography emphasis, Bath, England
Tristen Polensky, mass communications/photography and public relations emphases, Dickinson, N.D.
Sara Ann Ramos, graphic design and communications, Sheridan, Wyo.
Sarah Richards, BFA photography, Clinton, Iowa
Jessica Ross, corporate communications, Sheridan, Wyo.
JD Schroeder, mass communications/theatre emphasis, Yorktown, Texas
Grace Stoebner, photography and theater, Stillwater, Minn.