BHSU students travel to Bay Area

This opportunity gave students a chance to realize that their dreams are attainable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Olson, a BHSU alum from the Class of 1990 and 1992, began Turner Lee Consulting and Design, or TLC, in 1998 with a dream to change the way that typical marketing and design agencies are run. Major clients like Hewlett Packard now depend on TLC for development of product packaging, and Olson and her small but efficient crew emphasize transparency and client collaboration with their global presence.

Olson comments on her experience teaching Personal Selling and how she dove into her role as an educator. “My experience as a businesswoman played a critical role in my time at BHSU. By walking through that journey, myself, I was able to bring in real world situations and experiences to the classroom,” Olson says.

Olson expresses that networking is critical to personal selling, and that the relationship(s) you build can last years and years while making a large impact.

“I didn’t want the class to be about me, but about others who have had experiences to help them be successful. Learning from people in all walks of life and business experiences, their successes and failures provides a better learning experience,” Olson expresses.