BHSU to celebrate new incoming president

SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University will hold a public celebration Monday, Feb. 3, to celebrate the 11th president of BHSU, Dr. Laurie S. Nichols, who has been serving in an interim capacity since July 1.

The Feb. 3 celebration will be held in the Jacket Legacy Room on the second floor of the David B. Miller Yellow Jacket Student Union. The gathering begins at 3:30 p.m. with the program at 4 p.m. Music for the event will be provided by the Roughlock Brass Quartet.

Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement at BHSU, will serve as master of ceremonies. Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke, along with BHSU faculty, staff, students and alumni, will share their congratulations. Dr. Joan Wink, member of the South Dakota Board of Regents, will present President Nichols with the historic BHSU Presidential Medallion.

A native of Colman, S.D., Nichols received her undergraduate degree in home economics education from South Dakota State University. She holds a master of education degree in vocational and adult education from Colorado State University and a Ph.D. in family and consumer sciences education/family studies from The Ohio State University.