BHSU to continue online classes through end of semester; graduation postponed due to COVID-19

SPEARFISH | In coordination with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Executive Order, the South Dakota Board of Regents with input from the six state universities has announced that all South Dakota public universities will continue online teaching through the end of spring semester.

Originally online classes were scheduled for two weeks; however, given the increasing number of coronavirus cases, online classes will continue through the end of the spring semester.

In addition, May commencement will be postponed in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision for all of us, and I know it creates numerous difficulties for our graduating students and their families,” Black Hills State University President Laurie S. Nichols said. “But this step is necessary to minimize the further spread of this virus for the health and safety of BHSU students and the surrounding community.”

She noted that the May commencement will be combined with the Fall commencement set for Dec. 12, 2020. Those who were planning to participate in the May commencement ceremony will be invited to participate in the December ceremony.