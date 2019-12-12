SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University will honor 179 graduates during the Fall Commencement Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center on the BHSU campus. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the students’ achievements. Degrees to be awarded include 13 master’s degrees, 147 bachelor’s degrees, and 19 associate’s degrees.
Dr. Laurie Stenberg Nichols, BHSU Interim President; Jim Morgan, with the South Dakota Board of Regents; and, Hannah Neumiller, president of the BHSU Student Senate; will offer greetings to the graduates. Dr. Chris Crawford, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will present the graduates with the assistance of April Meeker, registrar at BHSU.
Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement, will welcome graduates into the community of more than 17,000 university alumni.
The National Anthem and “Hymn to BHSU” will be performed by the BHSU Women’s Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Nero, professor of music. The processional and recessional will be performed by Dr. Symeon Waseen, associate professor of music, and Dr. Christopher Hahn, assistant professor of music.
You have free articles remaining.
The Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony will be broadcast live at BHSU.edu/Classof2019 for those who are unable to attend. BHSU encourages attendees to share their commencement story on social media with the hashtag #BHSU2019 in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts. A photo gallery from the ceremony will be available at photos.BHSU.edu after Monday, Dec. 16.
All graduates are listed by hometown or current residence. Degrees are indicated by the following: MBA, master of business administration; MS, master of science; BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BGS, bachelor of general studies; BS, bachelor of science; BSED, bachelor of science in education; AA, associate of arts; and AS, associate of science.
Bachelor degree candidates who graduated with honors are noted by the following designations: Cum Laude, grade point average (GPA) 3.5 to 3.699; Magna Cum Laude, GPA of 3.7 to 3.899; and Summa Cum Laude, GPA of 3.9 or higher. Associate degree candidates who graduated with honors are noted by the following designations: With Honor, GPA of 3.5 to 3.699; with High Honor, GPA of 3.7 to 3.899; and with Highest Honor, GPA of 3.9 or higher.
Candidates graduating from the University Honors Program have met the highest standards of achievement, enrichment and service. University Honors Scholars are noted by one of three designations: Research Scholar, focusing on undergraduate research and creative scholarship; University Scholar, a four-year comprehensive Honors program with an emphasis on undergraduate research and creative scholarship; and International Scholar, which requires a significant international experience in addition to the full curriculum.