Black Hills State University will begin offering in-state tuition rates to new students from North Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa this summer as part of the South Dakota Advantage tuition program adopted recently by the Board of Regents.
Black Hills State already provides a rate equivalent to in-state tuition to Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming students and will continue to do so through the S.D. Advantage.
“We’re pleased to offer our affordable tuition to new freshman and transfer students in neighboring states,” said Dr. Tom Jackson, Jr., BHSU President. “Earning a college degree continues to provide many economic advantages when compared to Americans with less education.”
The South Dakota Advantage, the adjacent state tuition program approved by the Board of Regents, offers new freshman students and new transfer students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming a tuition rate equivalent to the resident undergraduate rate set at each South Dakota public university. Minnesota is not part of the new program since the state of South Dakota has a long-standing tuition reciprocity agreement with Minnesota.
The program is effective with the academic term beginning summer 2019.
Regents President Kevin Schieffer said the goal of the program is to grow enrollments, meet South Dakota’s workforce needs, and bring additional financial resources to our universities and the state.
“Our data show 30 percent of non-resident students stay in South Dakota to pursue a career after graduation. This is an important demographic for us to engage,” said Schieffer.
BHSU is consistently recognized by national entities for affordable academic programs, along with excellent outdoor amenities. With BHSU locations in both Spearfish and in Rapid City, adjacent state residents can take advantage of flexible and convenient education options.
“There is value in a college degree, and that value continues to increase. College graduates earn higher incomes throughout their lifetimes. Our goal at BHSU is to help each student who enrolls achieve their degree so they can realize those benefits,” Jackson said.