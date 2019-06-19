SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University will welcome incoming Interim President Laurie Stenberg Nichols with a reception today (Thursday) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joy Center.
“I am delighted to be returning to South Dakota to join the leadership team, faculty, staff, and students at Black Hills State University,” said Nichols, in a news release.
“I also look forward to returning to the Black Hills, the same region where I started my career as a high school teacher in Hill City some four decades ago. I anticipate a positive and productive year as BHSU searches for its next permanent president,” she said.
Nichols will assume the interim presidency July 1, and will serve in a temporary capacity until a national search for the university’s next president is concluded and the next president is appointed.
The vacancy was created when current BHSU president Tom Jackson Jr., announced his resignation to become president of Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif.
For the past three years, Nichols led the University of Wyoming as its 26th president, the first woman to hold the post.
From 2009 to 2016 she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota State University. From 1994 to 2009 she was dean of family and consumer sciences at South Dakota State University. In 2008 she was tapped to be the interim president at Northern State University.
Nichols was an American Council on Education (ACE) fellow, class of 2006-2007. Prior to that, she taught at secondary and post-secondary levels in South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Idaho, and Iowa.
A native of Colman, S.D., Nichols received her undergraduate degree in home economics education from South Dakota State University.
She holds a master’s of education degree in vocational and adult education from Colorado State University and a Ph.D. in family and consumer sciences education/family studies from The Ohio State University.
Refreshments will be served during the reception. The Joy Center is located at 1351 St. Joe St., in Spearfish.