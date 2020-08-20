BHSU unveils leadership degree program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | A new Bachelor of Applied Science in leadership will be offered by Black Hills State University this fall.

The degree is a choice for students who have an Associate of Applied Science degree, have completed technical school course work, or have occupational/career credits.

The leadership degree program will complement students’ previous coursework and will prepare them for leadership roles in their chosen field. Coursework will include emphasis on skills such as leadership, team building, strategic planning and organizational communication. Extensive discussion with Western Dakota Tech helped frame the development of the degree, a news release said.

The program, offered in Spearfish and at BHSU–Rapid City, is specifically designed for transfer students seeking immediate advancement opportunities and will work well for adult learners seeking a baccalaureate degree.

“This program provides a great opportunity for Western Dakota Tech graduates who are interested in an excellent 2+2 agreement leading to a bachelor’s degree,” said Ann Bolman, Ed.D., Western Dakota Tech President.