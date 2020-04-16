Big Trout Deli opens in spite of coronavirus shut down

Venburg also offer bulk deli meats and cheese, featuring turkey, ham and roast beef, and more than a dozen varieties of Dimock cheese from eastern South Dakota.

He decided to go with the neighborhood delicatessen model after noting a proliferation of delis while living on the East Coast for 20 years.

“You can go get a hamburger anywhere in this town, but you can’t get deli sandwiches or buy deli meats anywhere. That’s kind of why I opened it,” he said.

Venburg is back on Main Street with the deli, after losing his lease on a fly-fishing and military surplus shop at 209 West Main. He also operates a small trucking company in Lead.

Originally from Manhattan, Kan., Venburg moved to western South Dakota to work in the feed business in Sturgis and Spearfish. He returned to the Black Hills in 2011 after moving with his wife to the East Coast, where he trained race horses.

Big Trout Deli pays homage to Venburg’s love of fly fishing, borne of many hours plying Black Hills streams for wily trout.

Eventually he plans to reopen a fly-fishing outfitter’s shop in the rear of the deli.

“I loved the fly-fishing in the Hills. I always came back to it,” Venburg said.

The deli is open 10:30 a.m. ri 7 p.m., seven days a week. Call 605-920-0465, see his Facebook page or log on to bigtroutdeli.square.site for more information.

