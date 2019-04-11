SPEARFISH | Later this year, weather permitting, Black Hills Energy crews will be working out of a new service center, designed to help the company keep the power flowing for its customers.
Officials from the Rapid City-based electrical utility gathered with Spearfish city leaders and area economic development directors to officially kick off the $1.7 million project, symbolically tossing shovelfuls of dirt at the construction site, located adjacent to a BHE electrical substation on Hillsview Road in west Spearfish.
“This is a great opportunity to invest in the community, especially with Spearfish, said Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy director of electric operations. “We’re excited for this new service center to put down roots next to our existing substation.”
Monday’s groundbreaking was strictly ceremonial, with concrete footings already in place for the 6,000-square-foot building which will feature garage stalls for three crew and bucket trucks, along with ATVs and UTVs, parts and tools the utility uses for maintenance and repairs.
Having the vehicles and materials stored inside will be an added convenience over the company’s current service location in downtown Spearfish.
“With our current location, parking is an issue, and storing equipment and tools and things is troublesome,” Eyre said.
All of their service trucks are diesel-powered, with hydraulic fluid-based lift systems subject to cold weather sluggishness at start-up.
“Those take a while to warm up and get going,” Eyre said. “Having a service center like this where we can store those will help us respond quicker to outages.”
Eyre said the new service center is slightly smaller than another center in Sturgis and similar to a recently completed center in Custer.
He said BHE employees are beginning the move-in process for the Custer center, located on the west side of town.
The new service center will enhance the company’s longtime presence in a growing Northern Hills community.
“Spearfish is a critical community for us, both as a company and a business,” said Nick Gardner, vice president of electric operations. “We’ve been here for many years.”
“We have industry-leading reliability results when it comes to our electric service. We want to maintain that. We believe that this facility will help us do that,” Gardner said.
Guests at Monday’s groundbreaking dodged mudholes and endured sprinkles of rain at the construction site. The spring snowstorm this week is also expected to slow progress.
Scull Construction is the prime contractor for the project, still slated to be completed by the end of 2019.
“That’s the goal, weather permitting,” Gardner said.