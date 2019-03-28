SPEARFISH | Hundreds of wrestlers from across the nation will converge on Saturday in the Donald E. Young Center Fieldhouse for the 16th annual Black Hills Nationals AAU World Folkstyle Wrestling Championship.
"As of Monday, we had between 600 to 700 wrestlers registered," said tournament director Frank Pavich. "We expect another 200 to 300 wrestlers. There are wrestlers from 15 to 20 states. A group from Everett, Washington is competing."
Folkstyle wrestling, also known as scholastic-style wrestling, is the form of wrestling that is practiced mostly in American high schools and colleges, where the objective is to pin an opponent or score as many points as possible.
Weigh-ins will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the Young Center.
Special awards will be presented at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, with the first matches underway at 9 a.m. on 10 mats.
Age groups range from child to adult and include: Tot (six years and under), Bantam (7-8), Midget (9-10), Novice (11-12), Schoolboy (13-14), Cadet (15-16), Elite (17,18,19), Senior (19-29) and Masters (30 and over).
There are separate divisions for female wrestlers.
The top eight finishers in each weight class will receive place medals, with the top three earning AAU All-American status.
Meet referees also have a chance for recognition, vying for eight spots in the Disney World Championships in Orlando, Fla., in June. The Spearfish event is one of five referee qualifiers for the Disney tournament.
The Black Hills Nationals is one of 11 Amateur Athletic Union World Championship events scheduled across the nation in 2019.
"We couldn't do this without all the sponsors and volunteer help," said Pavich. "Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis, Spearfish and Douglas provide volunteer help. Kiwanis hands out the tourney t-shirts. The tourney has a lot of moving parts."
Pavich officiates in various collegiate and high school meets across the country. "When I go to different venues, I try to get wrestlers to come to the Black Hills Nationals," he said.
"The tournament has a huge economic impact on the area. Everybody is going to feel the impact of this," Pavich said.
Black Hills State University runs and receives all the concession stand benefits. "We help fund scholarships for the BHSU football team," said Pavich.
"This tournament has become a well-oiled machine. We're able to showcase the tournament through social media (Facebook and Twitter). It's a win-win for us," he said.