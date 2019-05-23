BELLE FOURCHE | This year's July 4 weekend celebration of a century of Black Hills Roundup rodeo will carry on, but with a somber undertone after the unexpected death of longtime announcer Chad Nicholson.
Nicholson, 50, died May 17 in a Jeep accident near Woodlake, Calif., according to a news release from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, whose events Nicholson had announced since 1993.
One of the 100-plus events he worked each year was the Black Hills Roundup.
“He had been with us for a long time and he had come a long way with us,” said Clay Crago, Roundup chairman. “A lot of our success, he’s sure been a part of it.”
Crago said Nicholson made each rodeo special with a catch phrase “We’re going to sell you the whole seat, but you’re only going to need the edge.”
“He put his heart into everything. I know a lot of announcers do that. Chad went above and beyond,” Crago said. “It was the personal love he felt for your rodeo.”
That was especially true for the Independence Day holiday atmosphere at Belle Fourche, where another of Nicholson’s trademarks, a powerful, patriotic monologue he used for opening ceremonies at his U.S. shows, set the tone for the day.
“Being a former Marine, it’s absolutely the favorite part of my job,” Nicholson said in his website biography. “And there aren’t too many jobs where you can pray out loud and hear thousands of people sing our National Anthem every time you go to work. “
The Roundup committee faces another daunting task: finding a replacement for Nicholson, not only for the long-term, but for this year, with the event just six weeks away.
The list of available announcers is slim, with a large number of rodeos over the holiday weekend.
“We’ve sure got some contacts from quite a few, but there’s a lot of them already booked for the Fourth of July weekend and it just makes it tough,” he said. “We’ll try to find as good a replacement as we can.”
Outside of pro rodeo, Nicholson lent his resonant voice to everything from monster truck shows to radio/TV commercials, including the voice of the talking dog and liner voice on the FarmersOnly.com TV commercial “riding date” and “fishing date” spots, which still air, according to the PRCA.
In 2012, he was part of the production crew for the United States’ portion of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration, All the Queen’s Horses, at Windsor Castle in England, with the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, a specialty act operated by his surviving wife, Jennifer Welch Nicholson.
Crago said plans are in the works for a memorial to Nicholson at the Roundup. This year would have been his 19th at Belle Fourche.
“We don’t know what, but we’ll darn sure do something to honor him.” Crago said.